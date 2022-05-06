Cartoon Network over the last two decades has created so many iconic shows. Ever since the launch of HBO Max they expanded their brand into the streaming world with various cartoons.

Now they have announced two new projects. A family movie event called Driftwood, set in space, and Invincible Fight Girl, that will follow a young girl who is trying to live out her dream of becoming the greatest pro wrestler that ever lived. It will be a half-hour action comedy from first time executive producer and creator Juston Gordon-Montgomery who previously worked on DC Super Hero Girls.

The full description of the show is as follows:

Invincible Fight Girl – An action-comedy set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle…it's a way of life. We follow Andy, a young girl who dreams of becoming the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Assuming the wrestler alias: "Fight Girl", Andy sets out into the bizarre and colorful Wrestling World, determined to make a name for herself. Along the way, she meets cynical retired champ: Aunt P, the endearingly innocent Mikey— great wrestling analyst-in-the-making, and the unscrupulous Craig, who doesn’t so much love wrestling as he does scheming ways to profit off it. United in the goal of helping Andy achieve wrestling glory, this found family embarks on a journey filled with adversity and self-discovery as they chase their dreams, push past their limits, and most importantly…deliver smackdowns on the toughest wrestlers they can find.

President of Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, Sam Register, expressed his excitement for the wrestling-centric series saying, “Cartoon Network Studios is a creator-driven studio and these two projects underscore our commitment to being the home for artists to tell bold and original stories.” He continued on saying:

“Victor Courtright has created an imaginative world in Driftwood(the new animated film announced) that will transport audiences to an entirely new universe. And Juston Gordon-Montgomery has put together one of the most charming, aspirational and simply funny ideas for a children’s animated series with Invincible Fight Girl, in which the underdog group of characters are absolutely irresistible.”

Head of Kids & Family Programming at WB, Amy Friedman, added to that saying,

“Cartoon Network has always been home base for kids and families to discover off-the-wall shows that have become iconic classics. With HBO Max as a growing kids and family destination, Sam and his brilliant studio teams will expand our reach to showcase even more epic, heartwarming, and hysterical adventures like these new upcoming originals.”

Overall, Invincible Fight Girl sounds like it will be another high energy and fun series filled with colorful characters. CN has made a name for themselves with unique shows like Dexter’s Laboratory, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Adventure Time, Chowder, and The Amazing World of Gumball. Wrestling is as popular as it has ever been and combining the sport with CN’s well known absurd style is going to be exciting to see. It also sounds like, beyond just the colorful wrestling action, the series is going to teach a younger generation the value of friendship and the positive impact something like sports can have on someone while also exploring the unbreakable bond of sports families. That is easy to relate too for any current or former athlete and a show like this might introduce a future athlete to the world of sports.

Invincible Fight Girl does not have a release window yet, and it appears to still be in early development. However, while we wait for CN’s take on wrestling, you can relive your childhood as most of their iconic library of content is on HBO Max now.

