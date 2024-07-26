The Big Picture Get a first look at Invincible Fight Girl on Adult Swim, created by Juston Gordon-Montgomery.

Follow Andy on her wrestling journey to become the greatest pro wrestler of all time.

Stay tuned for the debut of this action-comedy series on Adult Swim, with episodes streaming on Max.

While Adult Swim’s upcoming animation Invincible Fight Girl is yet to get a release date, the network has just released the series’ first look in an early preview, teasing Andy’s superhero look and determined stance. Back in 2022, the project was first announced to be a new Max (previously HBO Max) and Cartoon Network original animated series, but information has been scarce since then, besides several preview events at Annecy and more. However, fans can now get a glimpse of what will go down in the ring, while some have already seen the show’s first episode, which premiered in full as part of Adult Swim's scheme during San Diego Comic Con 2024.

As seen in the teaser below, Andy challenges a blue giant in the ring, who ends up kicking her a** in seconds. Although it obviously doesn’t end there, fans will have to wait till a more detailed trailer is released. Invincible Fight Girl is originally created by Juston Gordon-Montgomery (DC Super Hero Girls), and according to the synopsis, it is "an action-comedy set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle…it's a way of life. We follow Andy, a young girl who dreams of becoming the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Assuming the wrestler alias: 'Fight Girl', Andy sets out into the bizarre and colorful Wrestling World, determined to make a name for herself."

'Invincible Fight Girl' Features "Absolutely Irresistible" Characters

At the time Invincible Fight Girl was announced in 2022, another animation, Driftwood, which is set in space, was also unveiled with Sam Register, the President of Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, expressing delight in the promising projects. Register said then: "Cartoon Network Studios is a creator-driven studio and these two projects underscore our commitment to being the home for artists to tell bold and original stories. Victor Courtright has created an imaginative world in Driftwood that will transport audiences to an entirely new universe. And Juston Gordon-Montgomery has put together one of the most charming, aspirational and simply funny ideas for a children’s animated series with Invincible Fight Girl, in which the underdog group of characters are absolutely irresistible."

Invincible Fight Girl will be a half-hour animated series when it debuts on Adult Swim and the episodes will be available to stream on Max the following day. There’s currently no release date for the wrestling series, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates.