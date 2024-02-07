The Big Picture Invincible's first wave of Funko Pop! figures is here, featuring Mark, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve, along with exclusive figures with gore-inspired designs.

The series has gained a dedicated audience with its mature take on the superhero genre, violent fights, and deep themes, earning rave reviews for Season 2 so far.

Season 2 of Invincible will continue with Mark facing threats from General Kregg and Angstrom Levy, promising more action and exploration before the finale.

Prime Video's hit superhero series Invincible is currently enjoying a brief break after a tense start to Season 2, but that doesn't mean fans will be entirely devoid of new things from Robert Kirkman's bloody and brutal universe. The series is finally receiving its first wave of Funko Pop! figures headlined by Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and his super-powered dad, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), along with Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and a few exclusives reflecting the show's penchant for gore. As previously announced, the wave also features a Pop! Moment figure based on the iconic, meme-worthy scene of Omni-Man standing over his son after their vicious showdown.

The three common figures in the wave represent the three key characters of Invincible showing off their power, but the rest get a little bloody. Gamestop will release a variant of Nolan with specks of red around his face and suit, presumably after beating Mark to a pulp or cutting off The Immortal's head. An exclusive figure of Mark with streaks of blood in his hair and one of the lenses on his mask broken is also up on Entertainment Earth for those who love the intense look of the titular hero amid a difficult battle. Finally, the "Think Mark!" figure of Nolan leaning over Mark's broken body is available to pre-order as a Free Comic Book Day 2024 Previews Exclusive, meaning there are only 24,000 units up for grabs.

Since its first season debuted in 2021, Invincible has captured audiences thanks to its mature take on the superhero genre that relies on gloriously violent fights and deep themes to stand out. Season 2 has thus far re-captured the magic, earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike throughout its first half. Where the first run saw Mark struggling to come into his own as a hero, the new episodes see him trying to come to terms with his dad's betrayal of Earth along with his fears of becoming like Nolan thanks to his Viltrumite heritage. At the same time, a bevy of new foes have emerged, including more Viltrumites who threaten humanity's survival and the multi-verse hopping Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) who vows revenge on Invincible for his actions across other universes.

'Invincible' Season 2 Part 2 Promises Even More Carnage

When the series returns, Mark will have to grapple with the threat posed by General Kregg (Clancy Brown) who gave him an ultimatum in the mid-season finale - conquer Earth for Viltrum, or the empire will be back to wipe out any remaining humans on the planet. There's also the issue of Levy, who has done relatively little since he was introduced in the season premiere despite Kirkman's assertions that he's one of the overarching big bads. It seems likely that he'll spring into action in the back half and finally get to clash directly with Invincible as the young hero looks to fight off threats from all angles. Season 2 packed a lot of new information in its first four episodes, and it's clear that there's still a lot more for the show to explore before the finale.

Invincible Season 2 returns for its last four episodes on March 14. Until then, you can check out Entertainment Earth for information on how to pre-order a few Pop! figures based on the show's beloved characters. Each common figure retails for $11.99 USD apiece, while the EE and GameStop exclusives are going for $14.99 USD, and the Moment figure for $39.99 USD. Get a look at the full wave in the gallery above.