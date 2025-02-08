Invincible Thursdays are officially back. The first three episodes of Season 3 are now available to stream on Prime Video, yet, it's never too early to start thinking about Season 4. Word of an official renewal came last year during San Diego Comic-Con and series creator Robert Kirkman has previously confirmed that work is already underway. Ever since the over two-year wait between the first two seasons, the team has worked hard to bank animation and generally ensure that long gaps like that are a thing of the past. Voice actors are likely to return to the recording booth soon too, though some have already begun preparing. In an interview with Collider's Nate Richard for the premiere of Season 3, J.K. Simmons confirmed he's getting back into Omni-Man mode for more episodes.

When asked if he had started work on Season 4, the Whiplash Oscar winner joked that, unbeknownst to us, Invincible is way farther along than imaginable. "Oh, we're on Season 12 already," he said. "I know it's a spoiler, but sorry." In reality, he was just starting on next season and further revealed that a trip to the studio wasn't far away. "Yeah, we actually have, dipped our toes. Or at least I have into the next season. And I'm looking forward to... I don't know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again."

In the meantime, Invincible Season 3 will pick up a few months after the end of Season 2, with Mark (Steven Yeun) growing stronger, the Viltrumite War still looming, and Omni-Man still imprisoned alongside Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). A lot is going on this time around, between a blossoming romance between Mark and Eve (Gillian Jacobs), the introduction of new villains like Aaron Paul's Powerplex, and infighting on Earth between Mark and his family and Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins). Compared to Season 1, Nolan will have less screen time overall amid the increasingly complex story, but he'll still be constantly working toward escaping the Viltrumites with help from Allen. Simmons teased that being forced together will evolve their relationship in surprising ways now that the truth of Omni-Man's identity is in the open, and having Rogen as his scene partner while that plays out only makes things more interesting:

"Well, it's unexpected, I hope. And I'm always loath to even get close to any spoilers, but I loved the whole season, the whole third season and, exploring the relationship between Omni-Man and Allen the Alien that, you know, based on the first two seasons, you know, there was a continuing surprise to me. And also getting to play scenes with Seth Rogen was, you know, even though we were never in the room at the same time, I did get to respond to what Seth had already laid down a few times."

