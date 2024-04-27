The Big Picture Youtooz X debuts new Invincible figurine based on iconic train sequence in Season 1 finale- a must-have for fans of the show.

Youtooz has a history of collaborating with iconic pop culture brands like Avatar and Minecraft, making this partnership with Invincible exciting.

Invincible Season 2 received high praise from both fans and critics, hinting at an action-packed Season 3 with familiar characters returning.

One of the biggest names in toys and collectibles just unveiled an iconic new figurine. The official Youtooz X account shared a new photo announcing their latest collaboration with Invincible. The new figure is based on the train sequence in the Season 1 finale where Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) holds up his son Mark (Steven Yeun) while a train hits him straight on. The two got into a vicious fight after Mark learned his father was the one who killed the Guardians of the Globe and was planning to turn over Earth to the Viltrumites.

This will be Youtooz's first team-up with Invincible for a figure, but the company has collaborated with many other iconic pop culture brands in the past. Some of their most recent figurines are based on characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Minecraft, and Five Nights at Freddy's. Invincible has no shortage of famous moments and characters that could be adapted into toys, so this could be the beginning of a long partnership. The brand has also worked with Prime Video in the past on The Boys figures based on Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Homelander (Antony Starr), and Starlight (Erin Moriarty).

What Do We Know About ‘Invincible’ Season 3?

There was a large gap between Seasons 1 and 2 — nearly three years —which proved to be a turn-off for some fans who were less comfortable waiting through such a long layoff. Invincible aired its Season 2 finale on April 4, but those involved with the series promised smaller gaps moving forward. The show has been well-received by both fans and critics alike, boasting a nearly flawless 99% rating from critics and an 88% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

No official plot details for Invincible Season 3 have been released at this time, but the Season 2 finale closed the book on Angstrom Levy (Sterling. K Brown) as a villain while setting up a focus on the Viltrumite war going forward. Series creator Robert Kirkman recently revealed that two characters from Season 1, Titan and Battle Beast, would return in Season 3. With a war against the Viltrum empire looming over Earth, the planet will need all hands on deck for the coming fight, even if it means counting on several villains.

Invincible Season 3 does not yet have an official release date. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Prime Video. Check out the new figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Invincible Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

