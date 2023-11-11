The Big Picture Invincible Season 2 is aiming to release new episodes every year, with a commitment to reduce the long gaps between seasons for fans.

The production of Invincible faces challenges such as a large cast, animation difficulties, and experimental measures, but the team is dedicated to maintaining the show's high standard.

While the goal is to release one season per year, Kirkman acknowledges the difficulty of achieving this due to the current landscape of television and the impact of the pandemic.

Robert Kirkman is setting a new goal for the future of Invincible. Season 2 is finally out after an over two-and-a-half year wait, and he's been adamant in the past that there will be no more massive gaps that fans have to endure between seasons as long as the superhero show is airing. In a recent Q&A during our screening event for the Season 2 premiere, he took it one step further and told Collider's Steve Weintraub that he's hoping they can start releasing new episodes every year from now on.

Kirkman acknowledged that this is no small feat. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, he explained to Collider's Perri Nemiroff that there are a lot of challenges in Invincible's production, from the massive cast including stars like Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons among its regulars to the difficulties of animation as a medium to begin with. The team also took some experimental measures with its animation, further complicating the process. Even so, there are a few unique obstacles the show dealt with in between the production of its first two seasons like the impact of COVID-19 and a general learning process for how to consistently produce the show at the same high standard.

One season every 12 months might be a tough stretch, but Kirkman's committed to at least getting in that ballpark. He also pointed out a few massively popular series that enjoy similarly inconsistent and lengthy waits between seasons to deliver the highest possible quality:

"I think that that would be the goal. I've said publicly, the gap between Season 1 and Season 2 are the longest gap we'll ever have. I've seen people say, 'oh, it's gonna be three years for every season. This isn't gonna work.' But we don't know, it's a very hard production schedule, it's a very tough show to produce. So, the goal is to try and get it as close to a season a year as we possibly can. I can't guarantee that we'll hit that. But it's a weird time for television. Like, name one show that comes out consistently every year because it's like Stranger Things, House of the Dragon. I know that the pandemic delayed things a lot. But it seems like it's harder and harder to get shows to come out every year."

'Invincible' Season 2 Expands Massively on Its First Run

Close

Season 2 is a massive leap forward in comparison to Season 1 in part because of how many new characters and cast members have joined. In addition to the returning stars like Yeun, Simmons, Sandrah Oh, Walton Goggins, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, and Seth Rogen, the new season is packed with more A-list talent including Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy and Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith with Peter Cullen, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Tatiana Maslany, Lea Thompson, Daveed Diggs, and Luke Macfarlane among others also on board. Such a star-studded roster is sure to make future seasons a bit difficult to work around, but Kirkman is dedicated to finding ways to keep things rolling.

Invincible Season 2 will take place in the direct aftermath of Season 1 as Mark Grayson (Yeun) deals with the fallout of his father Nolan's (Simmons) betrayal. Even though he wants to help people, he's not quite mentally ready to head back into the field as he fears what would happen if he becomes like Omni-Man. As he and his mother Debbie (Oh) process everything, his friends will help pick up the slack, which is sorely needed with Angstrom, the new season's multiversal big bad, on the loose.

New episodes of Invincible Season 2 Part 1 arrive every Friday on Prime Video. Read our review here for everything you need to know about the first half of the new season.

Invincible

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Cast Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Genres Science Fiction Seasons 2 Creator Robert Kirkman Developer Simon Racioppa Number of Episodes 9 Network amazon prime video Streaming Service Prime Video

Watch on Prime Video