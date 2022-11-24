Jason Mantzoukas is a big fan of Robert Kirkman’s hit comic book Invincible, which means working on the voice cast of Prime Video’s animated series is a fan’s dream come true. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt for Star Trek: Prodigy, where Mantzoukas plays Jankom Pog, the star talked about being a fan of Invincible long before it was shopped as a TV show and what we can expect from the upcoming Season 2.

Written by Kirkman with art from Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows the adventures of Mark Grayson as he adjusts to his newly awakened superpowers. As the son of Earth’s mightiest defender, Omni-Man, Mark is expected to be unbeatable, but his journey to becoming a hero is filled with blood, guts, and tears. The comic book series is raw, gritty, and ultraviolet, which quickly caught readers' attention. However, Kirkman offers more than violence in the pages of Invincible, as the series arguably tells the best “evil Superman” story ever conceived.

The animated adaptation of Invincible premiered last year on Prime Video and quickly became one of the biggest hits in the streaming platform's history. So, of course, we are excited to see how Invincible’s creative team will handle the next comic book arches, especially since Prime Video has already renewed the series up to Season 3. Unfortunately, news about Season 2 of Invincible has been scarce, and all we know is that the voice cast has been recording episodes since last April. So, when we sat down with Mantzoukas, we tried to squeeze some plot details out of him. Sadly, Mantzoukas told us he “can tease nothing except that it will be incredible, full stop.”

While we still don’t know which stories Season 2 of Invincible will tell, Mantzoukas told us that working on the series is a dream come true. In the show, Mantzoukas voices Rex Splode, a young hero with a short fuse. In the series, Rex Splode becomes more responsible when Earth’s mightiest heroes die a gruesome death, forcing a younger generation to step up. As a long-time fan of Kirkman’s work, Mantzoukas couldn’t be happier working in Invincible. As he tells us:

“I'm a lifelong comics fan. And so I'm somebody who read ‘Invincible’ from the early days it started coming out until it ended, whatever, 15 years later. This is a book that I digested over the course of 15 years. And this story is so familiar to me, and I love it. And when Robert asked me to do the [TV] series, I reread the whole [comic book] series again and loved it even more. [There was] so much that I'd forgotten, so many side tangents and plot lines that I had forgotten about. And what I'm loving about the [TV] series is what they're choosing to include, where they're choosing to have us go on this massive journey that exists that I understand where it could go. But I'm delighted with what stories Robert is interested in telling inside of the ‘Invincible’ world. I think this is going to be a truly iconic show.”

That’s the dream, working with something that you love. And in Mantzoukas' case, something similar happens with Star Trek: Prodigy. As Mantzoukas tells us, “as a Star Trek fan, it's incredible to be in a Star Trek show.” Even so, his love for the Invincible comic book is just on another level. As the star says, “Don't get me wrong, it's absolutely bananas and exciting [to work with Star Trek]. But the idea that I'm playing Rex Splode, that's nuts. Again, I spent over a decade reading about this character. That I get to be that voice is pretty cool.”

Who is Part of Prime Video’s Invincible?

Invincible features the voice talents of Steven Yeun as the titular hero and J.K Simmons as Omni-Man. The star-studded voice cast of Invincible also counts Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, and Mahershala Ali.

Unfortunately, there's still no release window out there for Season 2 of Invincible. The first season is currently available on Prime Video. For more on Invincible, watch our exclusive interview with Robert Kirkman below.