Four seasons in, Invincible has had no problems recruiting star power. The series began with Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons at its center and Sandra Oh, Walton Goggins, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, and Gillian Jacobs, among others, aboard the stacked supporting cast. Moreover, each season has only expanded on that foundation as more characters have been added, with highlights including This Is Us Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy, Transformers icon Peter Cullen as Thaedus, and, more recently in Season 3, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu as Mult-Paul. Yet, there's one name that always manages to elude Robert Kirkman and his team no matter how many times they reach out—Bryan Cranston.

Kirkman recently spoke to Discussing Film about the ongoing Season 3, revealing that the Breaking Bad star was one of the team's dream castings for the show. Considering how many big, award-winning names have already signed on, even despite some initial hesitation, landing Cranston doesn't sound unrealistic for the series. His partner in crime, Aaron Paul, is among the latest additions, too, playing a sizable role as the new supervillain, Powerplex while fellow Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul alum Jonathan Banks entered the series as the voice of one of its biggest bads, Conquest. Despite everything, Kirkman says their repeated overtures haven't panned out yet, with the repeated cycle of reaching out and being denied becoming like a "tradition" for the team.

"Sometimes an actor is brought up for a role, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, never in a million years would have I thought of that.’ That’s when it’s really exciting. As far as dream casting goes, I think we offer Bryan Cranston a role every season. That has become our tradition, and his tradition is that he turns us down (laughs). But we’re coming for you again, Bryan, and we’ll see what happens next time. Fingers crossed! Literally, Bryan Cranston is the only actor that has turned us down.”

Bryan Cranston Isn't a Stranger to Voice-Acting