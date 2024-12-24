With the trailer debuting at CCXP Brazil, Invincible Season 3 is getting close. The superhero series based on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's Image Comics title has already earned boundless acclaim through its first two seasons adapting Mark Grayson's personal struggles and battles against his Viltrumite father Omni-Man, the multiversal threat Angstrom Levy, and many more villains pulled from the pages. Now, the battle is about to be taken to the invading Viltrumites as the team recreates a few fan-favorite arcs and introduces some of the series' greatest villains. Even as the show has condensed and reconfigured key plot points, though, there's still so much ground to cover to bring Mark's full 144-issue life story to a close. It begs the question of just how long the series could need to wrap everything up.

During Collider's Inside Hollywood panel at the convention conducted by Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub and also featuring Tim Miller and Dave Wilson, Kirkman opened up about the roadmap for future seasons of Invincible. Currently, the series is already secured for a fourth season with a potential fifth being rumored as well. Nothing is ever guaranteed on television, but its success on Prime Video would likely give the team plenty of runway to keep adapting the comics, so long as everyone remains interested. Kirkman previously predicted in a 2023 interview with Polygon that a roughly seven-to-eight-season run would be needed to match the source material, but a lot has changed since then as Season 3 nears, and he acknowledged that number could change as they adjust storylines to be longer or shorter to better fit the screen.

As work has gotten underway on Season 4 though, the plan remains roughly the same for Kirkman and writer Simon Racciopa. Even if the general range is the same, he admits it could always be longer and breaks would likely be needed to stagger things out and get work done. "The way Simon and I have mapped out, where we would kinda follow the comic and where the breaks would be, roughly eight seasons. Could be seven, could be ten." The more seasons needed, the harder it will inevitably be to pull off between the starry cast and crew needed through that time and Prime Video's commitment. When asked to confirm if that seven-to-eight-season span is the ideal, he joked "Or nine. I can be greedy."

What Can We Expect From 'Invincible' Season 3?

Close

Season 3 is set to take a darker turn for Mark and his family after his brutal fight with Angstrom Levy. The trailer teased a growing rift between him and Cecil Stedman as Mark questions the Global Defense Agency head's morals. Cecil is now working with D.A. Sinclair on improved ReAnimen to help in the battle against Viltrum, further proving that he's willing to resort to questionable means to save the world. Now much stronger, faster, and more durable than ever, Mark is about to go solo and don his infamous blue and black suit, though he'll still be working hard to protect everyone he loves. Young Oliver's growth means he'll also look to join his superhero half-brother in the field. Last season's finale not only sets up a brutal conflict ahead against the Viltrumites, but also a lot of personal drama for the young hero, with the potential of a relationship with Atom Eve open, a tease of the upcoming Invincible War involving his evil variants from other worlds, and much more.

Steven Yeun is in it for the long haul in the title role of Invincible alongside series regulars J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Ross Marquand, Chris Diamantopoulos, Malese Jow, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Mark Hamill, among others. Additionally, Season 3 is set to reintroduce Michael Dorn and Mahershala Ali to the family as Battle Beast and Titan respectively. With new characters entering the fray, there's also bound to be a few new casting announcements before the premiere next year.

Invincible returns to Prime Video for Season 3 with three episodes on February 6. In the meantime, the first two seasons are available to stream in their entirety. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as the new episodes near.

Watch on Prime Video