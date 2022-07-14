The full list of nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards has been chock-full of some surprising nominations, as well as some disappointing snubs. This extends to the categories of Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Short Form Animation Program. While shows like Arcane, What If...? and Star Wars: Visions received admittedly well-deserved nominations, one animated series got the shaft: Amazon Prime Video's Invincible. Based on the Image Comics series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, the show gained acclaim from fans and critics alike. but it's the Season 1 finale, "Where I Really Come From", that makes it Emmy-worthy material.

Throughout the first season, Invincible chronicles the journey of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) — better known as the world's greatest hero Omni-Man. However, "Where I Really Come From" completely upends this dynamic as Nolan reveals the truth behind his home world Viltrum. The Viltrumites were not the shining pillars of good that Nolan told Mark about in his youth; they're interstellar tyrants who use their immense strength, speed, and flight to subjugate entire planets or crush those that stand up to them. And now that Mark has come of age, Nolan wants them to prepare Earth for the Viltrum Empire's arrival. Mark refuses, engaging his father in a fight that leaves worldwide destruction in its wake.

Much like the comics it's based on, Invincible upends its entire premise with this episode. Granted, previous episodes had hinted that something was off with Nolan - the end of the first episode, "It's About Time", had him brutally murder his fellow superheroes the Guardians of the Globe. But this episode shows just how vicious Nolan can be. He repeatedly shrugs off Mark's blows and sends his son literally flying halfway across the world with little more than a single punch. And that's not even the most disturbing scene: about halfway through the episode, Nolan literally drives Mark face-first through a train, as human bodies burst like water balloons against Mark's nigh-invulnerable skin. The animation services from Wind Sun Sky Entertainment are pushed to their limit in this series, as the destructive events of a superhuman battle are fully felt in a way that hasn't been seen in live action.

The suffering that Mark goes through isn't just physical. He has to listen to his father dismissing human life as utterly worthless, and even refer to his mother Debbie (Sandra Oh) as little more than a "pet". And when he refuses to stand down, Nolan brutally beats him while yelling "You want to die for this planet?! Fine! What's seventeen more years? I can always start again, make another kid." Not only is this hard to hear from his father - the man who raised him and inspired him to a superhero - but it also showcases Mark's strength of spirit. Earlier, he had considered hanging up his Invincible suit after his girlfriend Amber (Zazie Beetz) broke up with him. The fact that his own father is a member of a race of intergalactic colonizers is another reason to quit...and yet, at the end of "Where I Really Come From" he tells Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) that he's willing to fight (and finish high school). That refusal to bow down even in the face of unshakeable odds is present throughout the season and proves that Mark's moniker of "Invincible" refers more to his fortitude than his body.

But what really makes the episode stand out is the voice acting from Yeun and Simmons. Voice acting is more than just speaking into a microphone; performers have to convey an entire range of emotions using nothing but their voice. Both men succeed in that effort. Yeun's voice cracks with sorrow as Mark is shown processing the things that Nolan tells him, and he pours a wealth of heartbreak into a single line when Nolan asks Mark what he'd have after a thousand years: "You, Dad. I'd still have you." Simmons shows a different side of Nolan, as well. Once kind, caring and fatherly, now he is cold and utterly disdainful - save for that finale, where he flies off with tears in his eyes. If nothing else, both Yeun and Simmons should have garnered a nomination for their voice work alone.

"Where I Really Come From" is Invincible at its best: a series that re-examines and also reconstructs the superhero genre, a display of Image's foothold in a genre that's dominated by Marvel and DC, and proof that animation can be just as compelling - if not more so - than live action. With the series renewed for two more seasons, and the comics providing a wealth of stories to adapt, hopefully, the Emmys will consider nominating future episodes. Especially if they reach the heights of this one.