The Big Picture Invincible Season 2 is coming soon after the shocking Season 1 finale where Omni-Man's true intentions are revealed, leaving Mark to wonder how he was manipulated.

In Season 2, Invincible will face new threats, including the villain Angstrom Levy, as shown in trailers.

A quick recap of Season 1 reveals that Omni-Man is a dictator pretending to be a superhero, Mark is caught in a love triangle, Robot creates a new body for himself, and the villains of Invincible's rogues' gallery are still at large.

The evil superhero deceiver Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) once said "What's 17 more years? I can always start again, make another kid." For a while, it looked like we may have had to wait 17 years for the next season of Invincible with how long it seemed to be taking. Thankfully, we really only had to wait two, as Invincible Season 2 is just around the corner.

Our eager arrival for Invincible Season 2 is mainly prompted by the shocking Season 1 finale, where the motivation behind Omni-Man's murdering of The Guardians of the Globe and the Viltrumite's true intentions for the planet Earth. These revelations rocked the friends and family of Omni-Man, including his son Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), to the core, leaving them to wonder how an evil tyrant had even been able to manipulate them like this. Omni-Man returning to Earth is all but guaranteed, and Mark's alter-ego, Invincible, may be the only one who can stop him.

However, Omni-Man isn't the only threat that Invincible and the rest of Earth's heroes will have to face. As we've seen in Season 2's trailers, Invincible will be entering a multiverse of madness courtesy of an all-new foe, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). The new season is bound to include plenty of exciting developments for the acclaimed animated series, but since it has been so long, some fans may be looking for a quick refresher course on the major events within Season 1. If you're one of those fans, read below for a comprehensive recap of Invincible Season 1.

Invincible

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Cast Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Genres Science Fiction Seasons 2

What Is 'Invincible' Season 1 About?

Image via Amazon

Invincible primarily follows the life of Mark Grayson, a not-so-normal high school student who is just starting to grow into some significant superpowers. That's because Mark is the son of the mighty Omni-Man, who, superpower-wise, is the Invincible universe equivalent of Superman. Omni-Man hails from the planet of Viltrum, which as Omni-Man claims, is a peace-keeping society dedicated to protecting the universe. While stationed on Earth, Omni-Man allegedly fell in love with Mark's mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), and the three family members have been inseparable ever since.

Being half-Viltrumite, Mark is destined to gain Omni-Man's abilities of self-propelled flight, lightning-fast speed, and enhanced super strength. Eventually, he finally does, and after some interim training with his dad, Mark takes on the title of Invincible. However, underneath this straightforward and light-hearted origin story, there is a deadly and horrifying conspiracy.

Omni-Man Is a Would-Be Dictator Pretending to Be a Superhero in 'Invincible'

Image via Prime Video

The pilot episode of Invincible Season 1 ends with a shocking twist, with Omni-Man brutally massacring his colleagues within The Guardians of the Globe — the Invincible equivalent to the Justice League or The Avengers. Government agent Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) and demon detective Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown) quickly figure out that Omni-Man killed The Guardians, but aren't privy as to why. That mystery wouldn't be revealed until the Season 1 finale.

After killing the recently revived Guardian survivor Immortal (Ross Marquand) for the second time (all in front of Mark), Omni-Man finally explains why he killed The Guardians of the Globe. As it turns out, the planet Viltrum and its inhabitants are not the peaceful society that Omni-Man claimed it is. In reality, they are ruthless conquerors who have spent centuries expanding their fascist empire by any means necessary. By his admission, Omni-Man slaughtered The Guardians of his own free will because they represented the biggest threat to Viltrum's conquering of Earth.

Mark is horrified by this confession, though Omni-Man still insists that he wants Mark at his side as they take over the planet. Omni-Man's disdain for the Earth and humanity still shocks the observers, as he even goes as far as to say Mark's mother Debbie is less like a wife for him and more of a "pet". Enraged and disgusted, Invincible fights back against his father, leading to a cataclysmic battle that has Omni-Man using Mark to slaughter hundreds of civilians. Omni-Man beats Mark within an inch of his life, but after remembering the peaceful life their family once had, stops himself and flies into space. Even with his evil acts of manipulation, there may be a chance for Omni-Man to redeem himself.

Mark Is in the Middle of a Love Triangle in 'Invincible'

Image via Prime Video

When Mark isn't fighting crime (or instead losing fights with crime), he's also a teenager dealing with everyday teenage problems, including romance. That romantic journey begins with fellow human high school student Amber Bennett (Zazie Beetz), who develops feelings for Mark when he stands up to the school's resident bully. However, there's another potentially romantic flame between Mark and Samantha Eve Wilkins (Gillian Jacobs) — another high school student who is more in common given her superhero alter ego, Atom Eve.

Eve also develops feelings for Mark and almost decides to act on those feelings after she catches her boyfriend Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas) having an affair with Dupli-Kate (Melise). When she gets to Mark's house though, she discovers that Mark is already in a relationship with Amber. Though Mark and Amber have their ups and downs, they still end the season in a relationship. Eve remains a close personal friend to Mark, helping him learn what it means to be a hero, but one can't help but wonder if she still harbors feelings for Invincible.

Robot Gives Himself a New Body to Be With Monster Girl

Image via Prime Video

After The Guardians of the Globe are found dead, Cecil recruits the cybernetic hero Robot (Zachary Quinto) to lead the new team of Guardians. The fledgling team of superheroes also consists of Rex Splode, Dupli-Kate, Black Samson (Khary Payton), Atom Eve, Shrinking Rae (Grey Griffin), and last but not least, Monster Girl (also Griffin). Monster Girl, in particular, becomes a person of interest for Robot. Though she may look like a teenager, she is actually a 24-year-old woman who gets younger every time she shapeshifts into the giant green monster.

Obsessed with helping Monster Girl feel accepted, Robot takes drastic measures by freeing the criminal Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson). Given they're experts in cloning, Robot uses them to start the process of making himself a new body. Using the DNA from Rex Splode, Robot successfully creates a new body that is a perfect copy of a teenage Rex. His teammates are shocked by this, despite Robot having seemingly innocent intentions. The new Guardians of the Globe will likely continue to have a tough time adapting to Rex's new body in Season 2.

The Villains of 'Invincible's Rogues' Gallery Are Still at Large

Image via Prime Video

Despite having an overarching narrative, Invincible does tell a new story every episode, each featuring a new major villain. Where most comic cartoons would see these villains behind bars, these are still at large and have big plans for revenge against Mark Grayson. This is all illustrated in a montage seen at the end of Season 1, which consists of the following:

The Sequid parasites continuing their takeover of Mars

The Mauler Twins smiling as they are put back in prison

The Flaxans preparing for a new assault on Earth

Doc Seismic ( Donald Ferguson ) leading an army of lava men

) leading an army of lava men Titan ( Mahershala Ali ) taking over Machine Head's ( Jeffrey Donovan ) criminal empire

) taking over Machine Head's ( ) criminal empire Battle Beast ( Michael Dorn ) fulfilling more freelance mercenary work

) fulfilling more freelance mercenary work Cecil forcing D.A. Sinclair (Ezra Miller) to make more of his cyborg monsters

Speaking of Cecil, it's also worth mentioning that the government operative is also hard at work reviving Immortal once again. While Immortal is a hero who was a part of the former Guardians of the Globe, the Season 2 trailer of Invincible confirms we will see him again but as an adversary to Mark. We'll also likely see Damien Darkblood again even though Cecil sent the Demon Detective back to Hell.

Invincible and Allen the Alien Form a Partnership

Image via Prime Video

Earlier in Season 1, Mark had to go into space to fight a mysterious adversary. That adversary ended up being Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), who seemed strangely nonchalant about having a big battle with a superhero. Turns out, testing superheroes is Allen's job, as the telepathic alien is an agent for the Coalition of Planets, who ensures that various planets have defenders from the universe's greatest threats. After realizing he's on the wrong planet, Allen bids Invincible farewell and takes off.

In the Season 1 finale, Allen returns to Earth to warn Invincible that the planet is harboring a Viltrumite, who are greatly feared by the Coalition of Planets. This news comes too late as it occurs after Mark fought Omni-Man and learns what the Viltrum Empire really stands for. Despite this, Invincible agrees to form an alliance with Allen as they prepare for the inevitable return of Omni-Man and the Viltrumites.

Atom Eve Gets an Origin Story in 'Invincible: Atom Eve'

Image via Prime Video

In case you missed it, the team behind Invincible surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 by dropping Invincible: Atom Eve — a new special that details the origins of the fan-favorite character. While not necessarily required viewing, the special does detail how Atom Eve became a hero and shows just how powerful she really is. Here, a young Eve finds herself confronting her creators and discovering her horrifying past.

Invincible Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on November 3.

Watch on Prime Video