The Big Picture Season 2 of Invincible on Prime Video will feature Angstrom Levy as the main antagonist, played by Sterling K. Brown. He is a multiverse-hopping scientist who poses a consistent threat throughout the season.

Levy's goal is to seek revenge on Invincible by gaining knowledge from all his alternate selves. He travels through portals to different dimensions, wreaking havoc on Invincible's life and attempting to ruin him.

The introduction of Levy will bring the concept of the multiverse into the series, posing a threat to everything Invincible has worked for. Season 2 will also delve into Mark's internal struggles and fears of becoming like his father.

Another of Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) greatest foes is officially coming to Prime Video with the return of Robert Kirkman's Invincible. Where Season 1 was all about Mark's relationship with his Viltrumite father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), Season 2's overarching big bad will be Angstrom Levy, the multiverse-hopping scientist who tried to gain the knowledge of all of his alternate selves. He'll also be played in the series by Black Panther and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.

It was heavily implied that Levy would be heavily involved in Season 2, but Kirkman confirmed his status as the main antagonist in a conversation with Collider's Perri Nemiroff where he also delved into how exactly his role will play out. Levy will be part of a massive influx of new characters when the series returns and, while he's perhaps the most consistent threat throughout both halves of the new season, he won't necessarily be the only major threat Mark and his friends face. "I think he's probably the big bad of Season 2, but he's not the only big bad of Season 2," Kirkman said. "There's a lot going on in the season. But I think that, like, the Invincible/Omni-Man conflict was kind of the through line of the first season, what happens with Angstrom Levy carries over the entire season in a way that some of the other stories don't."

Who Is Angstrom Levy?

In the comics, Levy is a mad scientist who becomes obsessed with getting revenge on Invincible after he interrupts his attempts to gain all the knowledge from every variant of himself from every alternate reality. Using portals to travel to different dimensions, he wreaks havoc on Mark's life, learning his identity through the realities he visits and devising plans to completely ruin him. In one of the comics' most notable storylines, he lets loose an army of evil Invincibles from realities where Mark embraced his Viltrumite heritage in an attempt to destroy not only Mark's image but everything and everyone around him. His introduction will mean the introduction of the multiverse in a way that'll threaten everything Invincible has worked for in the series thus far.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED:'Invincible Atom Eve' Review: A Captivating Standalone Story

How Does Angstrom Levy Play Into the Plot of Invincible Season 2

Season 2 will see Mark reeling from Omni-Man's betrayal of Earth in the Emmy-worthy Season 1 finale while also fighting against his own fears of inadvertently becoming like his father. Levy, with his multiverse portals, threatens to directly prey on those fears with windows into what an evil Invincible could look like. Kirkman promised a more character-focused multiverse story that will give viewers more insight into who Mark and his friends are through the lens of their counterparts in other worlds. While comic readers will have some idea of what to expect from Levy, the creator has also teased how certain iconic events from the comic run have been reborn to fit the adaptation, meaning there are likely to be some surprises with how Levy is introduced and the villainy he gets up to throughout Season 2.

The wait for Season 2 may have been long, but the time has been put to good use to ensure that the story and animation are up to snuff for what's primed to be a massively-packed run of episodes. That's also clear via the cast which not only includes the returning Yeun, Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen, but a host of newcomers including Brown, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, and Ben Schwartz among others.

Invincible Season 2 returns to Prime Video on November 3. In the meantime, check out our full conversation with Kirkman below or watch the new standalone Atom Eve special if you haven't yet for more Invincible content.