At long last, the return of Invincible has been unveiled at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The nearly two-year wait for Season 2 to arrive will finally come to an end on November 3, but that wasn't the only surprise series creator Robert Kirkman had at the panel hosted by Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub. A special standalone episode of the series was also screened early at the convention following Gillian Jacobs' character Atom Eve. Better yet, the episode is available to watch on Prime Video today.

The episode, titled "Invincible Atom Eve," depicts how the character received her powers and became a hero, finally shedding light on her past on-screen. Eve was born as a government weapon manipulated at birth to have the supernatural power to manipulate objects at the molecular level, but she grew up with the Wilkins family after the scientist who created her saved her from her fate. A teaser released for the episode shows her discovering her powers at a young age, choosing to use them to be a superhero. While her powers make her a force to be reckoned with, she's also forced to come to terms with all the violence and what it's like being different from everyone else, causing friction with her adoptive parents. Although she's urged to hide her abilities, she's determined to use her badass gift to help people rather than stand idly by.

An Atom Eve solo episode couldn't come at a better time considering where Invincible Season 2 seems to be going. As Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) tries to piece his life back together following the catastrophic Season 1 finale, Eve will be right there as a friend and an ally to combat the new enemies that the new season has to offer. After such a long delay between seasons, it's also a brief respite for fans to tide them over while also building out the world of superheroes before it returns later this year.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Boys' and 'Invincible' Walked So 'The Authority' Movie Could Run

Invincible Will Return in Supersized Fashion in Season 2

Season 2 of Invincible will be a massive and challenging one for Mark and his allies as he confronts his fears of becoming like his father and tries to regain the trust of other heroes like The Immortal (Ross Marquand) who have vilified him because of his father's Viltrumite heritage. It will also be a star-studded return for the series, keeping the amazing cast that also includes Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons intact while inviting a whole host of new names to the table including Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Jay Pharoah, Rhea Seehorn, Kari Wahlgren, Calista Flockhart, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Sterling K. Brown, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Ella Purnell, and Ben Schwartz among many more.

The new "Invincible Atom Eve" standalone episode is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. Invincible will return for Season 2 proper with the first half of episodes coming on November 3 followed by the second half in early 2024. Check out the Atom Eve teaser below: