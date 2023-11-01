Since its premiere on March 25, 2021, Invincible grabbed the attention of viewers all over. At first glance, the animated series based on Image Comics by the same name may not seem like much, but fans' curiosity piques as the list of A-List actors grows. The incredible writing from the comic series by Robert Kirkman crosses over to the Prime Video show beautifully. There’s comedy, drama, as well as heartfelt moments that truly hit deep. Though it took a significant time to create Season 2, Kerman has claimed that you won’t see major gaps in between seasons anymore. That being said, with the cliffhanger we left on in Season 1, the hype has had time to marinate. And finally, as the second season draws near, fans are excited to see some of their favorite characters returning, as well as some sneak peeks into what's to come with its new cast members.

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson

Steven Yeun is famous for his break-out role in The Walking Dead as Glenn Rhee. Since then, he has built an astonishing career for himself, starring in many significant films and winning quite a few awards. It’s also granted him the ability to work in some productions which align with his interests. As Yeun said in an exclusive interview with Collider, “Invincible is an incredible comic.” It helps that Yeun will be taking on the lead role of Mark Grayson again for Season 2. The Season 1 finale left Mark Greyson’s superhero alter ego, Invincible, clinging on for dear life after a massive battle between him and Omni-Man. As the rest of The Guardians of the Globe repair the damages, Grayson, fresh out of recovery, sets to reestablish his role as a superhero and make a name for himself as Invincible.

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Sandra Oh is a household name since her Golden Globe Award-winning role in Grey's Anatomy as well as her part in the movie Sideways. Her many accolades elevate the Invincible series from her portrayal of Debbie Grayson, the mother of Mark and wife to Nolan Grayson, or Omni-Man, as he is known in the superhero world. Season 2 will expand on where she left off, abandoned by her rampaging husband and consoling her son as they aim to repair and come to terms with the global catastrophe.

J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man/Nolan Grayson

With parts in over 200 movies and TV Shows, J.K. Simmons might be one of the most prolific actors of this era. No stranger to the superhero universe, his iconic roles in the Spider-Man trilogy, as well as Justice League, make him easily recognizable, fitting for his voice acting part as Nolan Grayson in Invincible. Known to this animated universe as Omni-Man, Grayson finishes Season 1 by turning on not only his wife and son but the entire world they inhabit. As a Viltrumite, from another planet, his mission was to kill his son and expand their empire to Earth; however, he’s unable to finish the job due to his love for family and flies away, leaving them behind. Time will only tell when he will return in Season 2, but he is expected to make an unexpected appearance since he was confirmed in the cast for the upcoming episodes.

Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve

Gillian Jacobs, known for her hilarious part in the beloved show Community as well as her recent work starring in the Netflix mini-series Transatlantic, has seemingly been working overtime as Season 2 of Invincible approaches. She portrays Atom Eve, a fellow superhero who passed the tryouts for Guardians of the Globe as well as a friend to Mark. Though Eve began to appear as a love interest to Mark during Season 1, she respects his relationship with Amber and protects him as a friend regardless of her feelings. Eve’s character was so well received she was even given a special standalone episode on Prime Video.

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Walton Goggins is a staple character in many critically acclaimed series, including The Righteous Gemstones, Justified, The Shield, and his outstanding and versatile role in Sons of Anarchy. His character in Invincible, Cecil Stedman, is a government agent leading the Global Defense Agency. After his discovery that Omni-Man is responsible for the murder of the Guardians of the Globe, he takes the measures necessary in an attempt to thwart an imminent attack from the Viltrumites. Cecil also tries to convince Mark that the world needs a replacement for Omni-Man to protect the planet; however, Season 1 leaves everything on the table without a definitive decision.

Rex Splode Voiced By Jason Mantzoukas

Jason Mantzoukas is the hilarious comedic relief in many hit shows, most notably his recurring role in The League and the over-the-top animated series Big Mouth. He voices Rex Splode, another superhero who works with the Guardians of the Globe, and even though he is rough around the edges, he proves himself to be a team player when he helps start the cleanup of the Omni-Man battle aftermath.

Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

Zazie Beetz is another great actress to join the lineup, with an impressive recent portfolio in comic-based cinema, including The Joker and Deadpool 2. In Invincible, she plays Amber Bennett, the on-and-off girlfriend of Mark. She goes to high school with the rest of the superheroes, though she doesn't have powers and only learns more of the guardian's identities as the series Season 1 comes to a close.

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy

Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) joins the Invincible cast for Season 2 as the next major antagonist of the series, Angstrom Levy. His powers are rumored to involve extremely high intelligence as well as the ability to travel to other dimensions. His apparent rivalry with Omni-Man and Invincible suggests that he’ll have his own agenda not yet revealed in Season 1.

Additional Cast

Though not every character has been revealed, the cast list released will also include some other notable actors, including Peter Cullen, recognized as the voice of Optimus Prime in the Transformers series, Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal), Phil LaMarr (MADtv), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer), Luke Macfarlane (Bros), and more. As Season 2 episodes air, prepare to hear new voices joining the star-studded cast as well.

To know more about the season, be sure to read our review of Invincible Season 2 Part 1 and watch the new episodes on Prime Video starting on November 3 with the link below.

