The Big Picture Invincible Season 2 shocks with major character deaths, proving nobody is off limits in Kirkman's universe.

The character's demise delivers a powerful message about unpredictability and loss in superhero storytelling.

The writers fall in love with their characters, making deaths more impactful as the show heads towards a dense Season 3.

This article contains spoilers for Invincible Season 2 Episode 5

Invincible Season 2 is officially back on Prime Video following a bloody and brutal midseason premiere that leaves the heroes on the backfoot. Following his return from Thraxa, Mark (Steven Yeun) is asked to head back to space with his fellow heroes to stop the incoming threat of the Sequid hivemind led by possessed astronaut Rus Livingston. On Earth, however, Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow), and Shrinking Rae (Grey Griffin) were forced to fend off the Lizard League alone, an effort that seemingly leaves them all dead or dying. In an interview with Variety released after the episode, series creator Robert Kirkman explained his philosophy behind killing beloved characters and how he hoped to catch everyone off guard with the bleak sequence.

The apparent deaths of Dupli-Kate and Shrinking Rae mostly mirror what happens in the comics, with Komodo Dragon (Jay Pharoah) taking them both out in gruesome fashion before Rex narrowly defeats him. Killing Kate definitively, however, would be a real departure given how she manages to survive in secret in Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's original story. It also comes as a major shock given the context. Compared to the Sequids, the Lizard League are low-level evil-doers who would be easily dispatched by the more powerful and experienced heroes of Earth.

Yet, the Lizard League's weakness is exactly why Kirkman wanted them to rack up a pair of superhero kills. He wanted to send an important message - no scene of Invincible is necessarily safe for its characters and anyone can meet their end when viewers least expect it.

"We want to make sure that these scenes have the weight and gravitas that we want them to have. The Lizard League is a villain that we have set up not to be taken seriously, and then you’ve got arguably the weakest, most slight street-level heroes in the Guardians of the Globe going up against this joke threat. The audience goes into that setup expecting a fun fight scene, but there’s not going to be anything of note or anything of weight that comes from this, especially when the A-Team is off in space battling the actual threat. Losing these characters in the way that we’re losing them is a good way to give the audience that sense that when you sit down to watch an episode of Invincible, you don’t know what’s going to happen; you can never anticipate where we’re going to go on this show. Or know what’s going to happen to these characters."

The 'Invincible' Creative Team Falls in Love With Its Characters Alongside the Audience

Close

In a sense, Invincible is operating with a similar philosophy to another Kirkman-based show, The Walking Dead, by ensuring that nobody is off limits. Killing off a character works better in Kirkman's eyes if audiences are already invested in them and their character arc. Next on the chopping block, then, could be Rex, who ended the episode with a gun to his head and missing a hand, just moments after having an out-of-character heart-to-heart with Eve (Gillian Jacobs) that showed his best side. It's not just about the audience, though, as the creator attests that decisions to kill a character often come as the creative team themselves form a connection with them:

"You can only do dramatic things to characters if there’s drama around them; if you know enough about them to care about them, and if they’ve done enough to make you identify with them or see reflections of yourself in them. We’re experiencing these characters as we write them, the same way that the audience is experiencing these characters when we launch them. And so we’re, in a sense, kind of falling in love with them, learning to like them. We’re seeing the things emerge, where we’re like, 'Oh, you know, look at Rex, he’s cool now; I like that guy. That guy’s got some heart,' and that makes us go, 'This is great.' And so, I think we’re feeling it along with the audience, and that tells us that that fruit is ripe and ready to be plucked, and then we can kill them off."

Rex's fate, and the fate of Invincible's other heroes, hangs in the balance ahead of next week's episode, but Episode 5 did at least confirm that one fan-favorite, Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), was still alive and stronger than ever. Kirkman noted that he'll continue to be a crucial piece to the superhero series in future seasons, and he's likely to get a little more screen time in Season 2 once the current predicament is resolved. Beyond Allen, the Lizard League, and the Sequids, the final three episodes still have much to cover, with Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) preparing for his return, Nolan (J.K. Simmons) awaiting his execution, and the Viltrumites biding their time for an invasion of Earth. The series is only speeding up and getting more dense as it looks forward to Season 3 and beyond.

New episodes of Invincible Season 2 will air on Thursdays over the next three weeks. Work is also currently underway on Season 3. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of Kirkman's series.

Invincible

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2

Watch on Prime Video