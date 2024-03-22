Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'Invincible' Season 2, Episode 6.

The Big Picture Invincible Season 2 brings Debbie Grayson's immense character growth to the forefront.

The show diverges from the comics to empower Debbie and give her agency in dealing with Nolan's deception.

Debbie takes charge of her life, focuses on work, accepts a date, and shows resilience in the face of challenges.

Invincible continues to up the stakes through its second season, putting Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), his friends, and his family through all manner of challenges. Whether it's the apocalyptic nature of a potential alien invasion, or trying to secure some time off for a date, nothing ever comes easy for our heroes. That's a major element that helps the show stand out from other superhero media, and it's what made the original comics by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley so engaging. But like any adaptation, Invincible has made changes from its source material and some of the best changes concern Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh).

Debbie has arguably suffered the most throughout Invincible's run so far; the revelation that her husband Nolan (J.K. Simmons) was an agent for the Viltrumite Empire shook her to the core. That's not even getting into the fact that Nolan brutally beat Mark to within an inch of his life, and referred to her as a "pet." Invincible Season 2 takes a wild divergence from the comics in depicting how Debbie deals with Nolan's deception, mainly by giving her agency and skipping out on a rather divisive plot point.

Invincible

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Developer Simon Racioppa Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

Amazon Prime's 'Invincible' Gives Debbie Grayson More Agency

After Issue #13, Invincible started to come into its own as part superhero epic, part coming-of-age drama. Mark had to juggle college and his superhero duties, but Debbie had no outlet for her pain. She ends up drinking her sorrows away, and when Mark visits her one day she tearfully asks him, "Why did you have to drive him away, Mark?" Though Debbie is grieving, this comes off as a case of immensely skewed priorities. Mark didn't chase away Nolan, he chose to leave after Mark told him "I'd still have you Dad." The comics don't really paint Mark in the best light, either, because he's eventually talked into seeing his mom by superhero tailor Art Rosenbaum (Mark Hamill).

Invincible Season 2 fixes this by having Debbie take charge of her own life. She throws herself back into her real estate work and even accepts a date from one of her coworkers. She also doesn't place any blame on Mark, instead saving her (well-deserved) anger for Nolan. Debbie even tries to attend a support group for spouses and family members of superheroes, though it goes south quickly when she learns that one of the members was the husband of the late Green Ghost (Sonequa Martin-Green), a victim of Omni-Man. But the latest episode, "It's Not That Simple," truly showcases how the show's changed Debbie for the better.

When Mark returns with his half-brother Oliver, Debbie decides to take care of him despite the suspicions of Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins). She even turns away multiple caregivers, assuming they will secretly report to Cecil and the Global Defense Agency — though she does end up hiring April Howsam (Calista Flockhart) after April has an honest discussion with her. Once again, this is a change made for the better, as it took Debbie a while to get used to Oliver in the comics. Invincible continues to show that it can improve upon various aspects of the original comic, and with a third season on the horizon, there are even more chances for Debbie to continue her impressive character growth.

