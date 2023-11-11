Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 2.

Much like the comics that inspired it, Invincible is putting its own spin on various comic book tropes during its second season. It's doing its own take on the multiverse — which may be the best use of the concept in the current superhero landscape. It explores the fallout of a dual identity, with Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) still reeling from the revelation that his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) was the vanguard of an alien invasion. But most recently, it's tackled the idea of the "comic book death": namely, the fact that characters die and come back to life quite frequently.

This wasn't such a big deal with earlier comic book stories. In fact, when a major character died, it was rare and had genuine impact. Jean Grey's death rocked the X-Men for years. The Death of Superman reaffirmed just how important a character the Man of Steel is, while also serving as the inspiration for multiple films. But over the years, this has become more and more frequent to the point where the only comic book character who hasn't been resurrected is Peter Parker's Uncle Ben. Invincible shakes this up with its Season 2 premiere, "A Lesson For Your Next Life," with the return of Donald Ferguson (Chris Diamantopoulos).

Donald Suffered a Definitive Death at the Hands of Omni-Man

Throughout Season 1 of Invincible, Donald served as the quiet yet loyal right-hand man to Global Defense Agency head Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins). Cecil suspected that Omni-Man had a hand in murdering the original Guardians of the Globe, and enlisted Donald's help for a number of tasks. Chief among them was helping banish the demonic detective Damian Darkblood (Clancy Brown) back to hell when Darkblood started piecing together the mystery, and running active surveillance on the Grayson home. All of that came to an end in the penultimate Season 1 episode, "We Need To Talk."

After he is thrown out following an argument with his wife Debbie (Sandra Oh), Omni-Man returns to the Grayson house and slaughters the GDA agents stationed there. He then moves to the GDA station across the street and confronts Donald, who unloads an entire rifle into his face. This doesn't faze Omni-Man, who starts grabbing Donald by the back — slowly, painfully, crushing his spine. Donald manages to get one last message out to Cecil before detonating the fail-safe in the base, obliterating everything except Omni-Man.

This was a shocking death for a number of reasons. Donald had been a solid presence throughout, providing some levity in darker moments. His death only served to underscore just how powerful Omni-Man truly was, while sticking true to the shocking levels of blood and violence that permeates the original Invincible comics. Thus, Donald returning to life is a shock, especially for Debbie. In the Season 2 episode "In Six Hours I Lose My Virginity To A Fish", Debbie sees Donald talking to Cecil and is visibly shaken. Cecil waves it off, but Donald notices how upset Debbie is — which could prove to be yet another source of drama in a season chock-full of it already.

Donald's Return Has Its Roots In The 'Invincible' Comics

Unsurprisingly, there's more to Donald's resurrection than meets the eye — and it all lies in the Invincible comics. In Invincible #38, Donald is conversing with Mark's fellow college student Rick Sheridan, who is coping with being transformed into one of the super-strong Reanimen. Donald reveals to Rick that he himself is a cyborg; years ago, he suffered a fatal mission that left him for dead until his body was uploaded into a robot frame. In this frame, he has cutting edge weaponry including built-in wrist lasers as well as thrusters in his legs and head.

Once again, this ties back to Invincible Season 1, particularly the episode "You Look Kinda Dead." While on a college tour, Invincible ends up fighting the Reanimen and saving his friend William (Andrew Rannells) from being transformed into one of the cyborg zombies. Cecil put the Reanimen's creator D.A. Sinclair (Ezra Miller) to work making Reanimen for the GDA, even deploying a squadron of them to battle Omni-Man. Using the same technology to reanimate Donald wouldn't be above Cecill; in fact, he used to commit plenty of shady acts in the comics. The question is, how long until Donald finds out that there's something wrong with him?

Invincible is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

