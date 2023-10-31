The Big Picture Mark Grayson confronts his complicated relationship with his villainous father and fears becoming like him in Season 2 of Invincible.

The season focuses heavily on character exploration, with Mark wrestling with his father's legacy and facing alternate versions of himself.

New threats, including the multiverse-bending Angstrom Levy, will challenge Invincible and his friends, while he balances responsibilities and relationships.

Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) has some daddy issues to work through in Season 2 of Prime Video's hit animated superhero series Invincible. The series is gearing up for its long-awaited premiere and Collider is excited to share a sneak peek at the first episode that has him confronting the complications of his return to superheroics and his relation to Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) in a conversation with Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins). It hits at one of the 18-year-old vigilante's greatest fears—that he might accidentally become too much like his villainous father.

Invincible Season 2 picks up in the direct aftermath of Omni-Man's defection from Earth after giving Invincible the heartbreaking beatdown of his life. Nearing graduation, his whole world is still in shambles after Nolan's betrayal, and he can't seem to pick up the pieces. Despite his situation, the clip opens with Mark asking Cecil to give him a chance in the field again where he feels he needs to be. Cecil has a sincere heart-to-heart with him about taking a break from superhero work to focus on himself, his mom Debbie (Sandra Oh), his scholastic aspirations, and his girlfriend Amber (Zazie Beetz), something Mark doesn't want to hear. Although it may be for the best, he insists on continuing to do work as Invincible which reminds Cecil a lot of Nolan when they first linked up. The comparison is enough to make Mark lose his temper, but Cecil urges him to give it a rest and process everything.

Cecil will need Invincible to be in the right frame of mind to face down a rogues' gallery of new and returning threats in Season 2. Key among these villains is the new multiverse-bending big bad Angstrom Levy whom series creator Robert Kirkman called the closest thing to a main antagonist for the superhero and his friends. Voiced by Sterling K. Brown, his presence will be felt throughout the majority of the new episodes, and through his abilities to see into other dimensions, he'll give rise to other foes that will strike at the heart of who Invincible is.

'Invincible' Season 2 Will Be Heavily Character-Focused

One thing the clip and the addition of Levy make clear is that Invincible Season 2 puts a heavy focus on exploring its characters. Mark will have to wrestle with his father's legacy as a Viltrumite and, thanks to the multiverse, he'll literally see his worst fears come to pass as alternate Invincibles become just as tyrannical as Omni-Man. Between fighting supervillains and personal demons, he'll also have to balance his responsibilities and relationships with his mother and Amber alongside his friends and fellow heroes like Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs).

In addition to the returning cast members, which also include the likes of Jason Mantzoukas, Grey Griffin, Kevin Michael Richardson, Zachary Quinto, and Seth Rogen, Yeun will get to rub elbows with a massive slate of new cast members playing new heroes, villains, and more for Season 2. Several names have already been highlighted in images including Jay Pharoah's new hero Bulletproof and Ben Schwartz's Martian Shapesmith, a personal favorite of Kirkman. Following her appearance in the Invincible: Atom Eve special, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany is also pulling double-duty as General Telia and Queen Aquaria.

The first four episodes of Invincible Season 2 premiere on Prime Video on November 2, while the last four are slated for early 2024. You can check out our guide for more information on the new batch of episodes to get up to speed after the long wait between seasons. Watch the exclusive sneak peek above.