After leaving fans for a 2-year hiatus, Invincible returned last Friday for its highly anticipated second season on Prime Video, and the streaming platform is giving fans a little glimpse into what Episode 2 has in store, with an exclusive new poster. Invincible follows the story of young Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), a seemingly normal everyday teenager whose father just so happens to be the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons). Season 1 explores how Mark deals with his father's immense status as he comes into his own powers. He decides to follow in his old man's footsteps and join a team of other young superheros. He calls himself, wait for, Invincible. The new poster for Season 2, Episode 2 features a new foe for our relatable protagonist as he's yet again faced with the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Invincible Season 2 ramps things up as Mark must deal with the fallout that his father isn't the loving hero he once thought. Instead, he's from an invading planet that sees humans (and subsequently his own wife Debbie, aka Mark's mother) as nothing more than a pet. He brutally defeats his son in a harsh lesson about what real power looks like, and how it will be for anyone that dares to stand up against him. But that's not all Mark is faced with as he attempts to balance school, his role as a superhero, and the biggest threat of all — the fear that he might become his father.

Who Created 'Invincible'?

Created by Robert Kirkman, the celebrated writer behind The Walking Dead, Invincible is a bloody story on the dark side of comic book heroes. Answering the question of what would happen if the strongest man alive was actually a villain? Kirkman began working on Invincible in 2003 when he had plans to make the story a live-action film directed by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg. However, those plans fell through, leaving space for Kirkman to work on writing the comic book for years to come. However, transforming his story into an animated series became it's saving grace, as they're able to completely bring the brutal, bloody pages to life without any restrictions brought along by live-action. Per Den of Geek, Yeun shared that, “You can go to places that live-action probably isn’t able to go to, even now. [Animation] creates a nice separation so that you can examine what the show might be saying without one-to-one comparison. Like that’s an actual arm being ripped off, but it’s a cartoon arm being ripped off. There’s just something different about that.”

And Kirkman shares this thought, stating: “The main benefit is that we’re going to be able to provide the audience with a scope and scale, more akin to a $200 million blockbuster movie than what you usually get from your average superhero television show. Drawing an army of a thousand people is a little bit easier than hiring a thousand people and putting costumes on them and things like that. If we want to have three different alien invasions in the same episode, we can.”

See the new poster for Season 2, Episode 2 of Prime Video's heroic series Invincible below:

Invincible

