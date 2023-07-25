The Big Picture Season 2 of Invincible will directly deal with the aftermath of Season 1's finale, where Mark is left to pick up the pieces of his life after his father's betrayal.

The introduction of the multiversal villain Angstrom Levy will lead to incredible stories and a deeper exploration of Mark's struggles with his heritage and trustworthiness.

Episode 7 of Season 2 is a favorite for creator Robert Kirkman and features a scene adapted from the comics that had to be completely overhauled for animation, and he's excited to see if it has the same impact.

After over two long years, Invincible is finally ready to step back into the light for Season 2 and Robert Kirkman is excited for what this installment has in store for fans. The first season divulged from the typical superhero story to weave a bloodier, character-focused yarn about Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) as he comes into his own as a hero all as his father Nolan's (J.K. Simmons) sinister intentions as Omni-Man come to light. There's no shortage of epic fight scenes or crushing story beats in Season 1, but Season 2 promises to be even bigger. Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Kirkman also mentioned one episode in particular that he loves above all the rest—Episode 7.

Season 2 will directly deal with the fallout of Season 1's finale which saw Omni-Man betray the Earth and reveal his cold detachment from humanity to his son. After he decides to leave the planet, Mark is left to pick up the pieces of his life with help from his friends. As the son of Omni-Man, he's stuck in a hard place where he's needed more than ever to defend the people but is also more untrustworthy than ever due to his Viltrumite heritage to the point where he himself fears he could unknowingly become like his father. That setup, along with the introduction of multiversal villain Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), will no doubt lead to some incredible stories and, given the long wait, it's clear the team took their time to ensure this season was something special.

As for why Episode 7 is a favorite for him, Kirkman revealed it acted as a sort of "rebirth" for an iconic moment in the comics, though he was mum on exactly what that could be. Invincible has made its fair share of changes from its source material including giving a bigger role to the Flaxans in the early episodes of the series and updating the characters' appearances, but Kirkman is especially eager to see if this fan-favorite moment will still resonate despite being significantly overhauled for the screen:

"207 maybe? There's a scene in 207. Season 2, Episode 7. Sorry, that's TV code. I apologize for anyone out there. But Episode 7 of Season 2 has a scene that I've been dying to adapt from the comics into the show. I can't wait for people to see the way that we changed it because it couldn't be done in the same way. I'm speaking in code now because of the way it is in the comics. We had to change it completely, and so we kind of had to like rebirth a fan-favorite iconic scene in a way that works in animation. So it's the same, but it's 100% fundamentally different. So I wanna see if it has the same effect and is as beloved."

Invincible Season 2's Back Half Won't Arrive Until 2024

Unfortunately, it'll be a bit of a longer wait to see Episode 7 and the back half of Invincible Season 2 as it's split into two parts. The first four episodes will arrive on November 3, but the last four are due out sometime early next year. As anxious as the mid-season finale will almost certainly make fans, Kirkman asked for a bit of faith, adding that it was a natural fit for this season given everything that happens through Episode 4. The waits for new episodes of Invincible should get shorter in general heading toward Season 3 at least

When Season 2 does arrive, it's going to bring in a lot of new characters from the comics with a massively-expanded cast including Brown, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, and Ben Schwartz among many more. The same stars of Invincible will be back too with Yeun and Simmons alongside Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Check out Kirkman's full comments below. In the meantime, there's also a new standalone Atom Eve origin episode to watch on Prime Video while waiting for new episodes to arrive this fall.