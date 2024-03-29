The Big Picture In Season 2 of Invincible, a major change to the cast sees Eric Bauza taking over the role previously voiced by Ezra Miller.

D.A. Sinclair's character evolves from a bright student to a mad scientist turning people into evil robots, challenging Mark Grayson.

The adult animated series explores Mark's journey as the son of a powerful superhero, questioning his father's heroic legacy.

The second season of Invincible has allowed Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) to continue his journey across an uncertain galaxy, but the Prime Video team behind the series has made a major change to the cast of the animated adaptation. According to Entertainment Weekly, a character previously voiced by Ezra Miller is now portrayed by Eric Bauza. D.A. Sinclair, the villain known for turning people into evil robots, found a new voice actor after Miller was involved in several a good deal of controversy in recent years.

When the first season of Invincible premiered, D.A. Sinclair was introduced as a bright student with plenty of potential to dedicate his life to science. But unfortunately for Mark, Amber (Zazie Beetz) and William (Andrew Rannells), the young man turned out to be a mad scientist capable of killing people and reanimate their corpses as evil cyborgs who work for him. It took a great deal of courage and strength for Mark to put him away, with the government considering secretly recruiting Sinclair due to his unparalled intelect. Now, it's time for Eric Bauza to continue the legacy of the unpredictable character.

Just as the first season of the series allowed Mark to discover his powers and try to learn what it's like to be a hero in the modern world, the second season of Invincible will psuh the protagonist to the limit. The adaptation of the comic books created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley continues to explore the aftermath of Mark's fight against his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) while introducing the concept of the multiverse to this world.

Eric Bauza Takes the Spotlight

Eric Bauza recently joined the cast of Invincible, but the seasoned voice actor has been a part of huge projects in recent years. Speaking about animated superheroes, the performer's voice can be heard in X-Men '97, the Disney+ series that continues the adventures of the powerful mutants. Bauza plays a Demonic Sentinel, Master Mold and a news anchor in that show, while the team formerly led by Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) saves the world. Bauza was also cast as additional voices in Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate and the television series that was released alongside the film, Megamind Rules!. There's no doubt that he willl continue to do a wonderful job in Invincible, if he continues to appear in the Prime Video series.

Invincible is streaming now on Prime Video.

Invincible Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Developer Simon Racioppa Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

