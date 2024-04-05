Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Invincible

The Big Picture Season 2 of Invincible builds upon the success of Season 1 with intense drama and character development.

The introduction of Angstrom Levy sets the stage for the adaptation of the Invincible War and the Viltrumite War in future seasons.

Mark Grayson will face off against evil versions of himself and his father's race, the Viltrumites, in upcoming fierce battles.

Every time it looks like Invincible has raised the bar—not just in terms of superhero/comic book adapatations, but animated television—it pushes that bar even further. Season 2 is a perfect case, as it managed to throw plenty of drama at Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and things to punch, while also giving characters like Mark's mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), and Global Defense Agency agent, Donald Ferguson (Chris Diamantopoulos), some much-needed development.

The series also continues a trend that Season 1, as well as the comics, established: seeding threads in episodes that lead to future events. With the introduction of Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) and more of the Viltrumite Empire, the stage is set for Season 3 and beyond to tackle two major story arcs from the Invincible comics, which are the Invincible War and the Viltrumite War, respectively.

The Invincible War Put Invincible Against Evil Versions of Himself

The Season 2 finale of Invincible, "I Thought You Were Stronger," finally sees Invincible and Angstrom Levy battle, although it ends with the young hero viciously pummeling Angstrom into a pulp. However, Angstrom would trigger another catastrophe in order to ruin Invincible's life during the original Invincible comics. Invincible #60 by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley saw 16 alternate versions of Invincible show up on the prime Invincible's Earth.

Each one of these alternate versions then starts causing mass death and destruction, forcing Invincible—and every superhero across the world—to join forces in order to stop them. While crossover events have become commonplace in modern superhero books, the Invincible War was notable in that it took place inside a single issue. It also featured a number of Image Comics icons, including Spawn. Given that the various rights to these characters lie with different creators, if the Invincible War is animated, it will vary drastically from the source material.

The Viltrumite War Will See Invincible Battle His Father's Race

A major storyline that's been building up over the course of Invincible is, of course, the Viltrumite War. Season 1 ended with the bombshell revelation that Mark's father, Nolan (J.K. Simmons), aka Omni-Man, wasn't the hero that he proclaimed to be. Nolan was an agent for the Viltrumite Empire, and meant to prepare the Earth for annexation. The Viltrumites were feared across the galaxy for using their immense strength to subjugate entire races, and Season 2 reveals that there are Viltrumites even deadlier than Nolan out there.

Mark encounters a few of these Viltrumites, including the military leader, General Kregg (Clancy Brown), as well as Anissa (Shantel VanSanten). Both of them tell Mark that he has inherited Nolan's position as an agent of the Viltrumite empire; simultaneously, though, Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) is tasked by the Coalition of Planets to recruit Mark for the fight against the Viltrumites. One of the biggest surprises was that the Coalition's leader, Thadeus (Peter Cullen), is himself a Viltrumite who defected from the Empire!

How Do Robert Kirkman's Comics Play Into 'Invincible'?

The Viltrumite War would last across eight issues of Invincible and bring the comic into uncharted territory. Not only was Mark reunited with Nolan and Allen, but he had to push his abilities to the limit in order to fight the Viltrumites, a conflict that was teased in Season 2 of Invincible when he struggled to hold his own against various members of the Empire.

Mark is also shown to have an advantage due to Nolan's unpublished science fiction novels, which contain secrets about how to defeat and—even kill—the Viltrumites. An official premiere date hasn't been announced yet for Season 3 of Invincible, but it's possible that the Viltrumite War and/or the Invincible War could be adapted during this season. One thing's for certain, though: Mark Grayson is about to head into some of the fiercest battles of his superhero career.

