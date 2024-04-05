Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Invincible Season 2 finale.

The Big Picture Invincible's title card differs each season, hinting at major story shifts — including a potential costume change for Mark Grayson.

In the comics, Mark's black-and-blue costume signifies dark times for the character.

Season 2 has set the stage for Mark's new costume as well as a change in perspective in Season 3.

Invincible stands out from other entries in the superhero/comic book adaptation for a number of reasons. Of course, there's the way the show adapts the Image Comics/Skybound series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley, often streamlining events and updating characters for modern times. It also packs enough blood and gore to rival a Mortal Kombat game (ironic, given that the titular hero's father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) is now a playable character in Mortal Kombat 1). But the element that really makes Invincible sing is its title sequence.

At certain points in the show, instead of saying Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) superheroic moniker, the show will shift to the title card. Each season also features that title card changing over the course of the season; Season 1 had the card slowly becoming more splattered with blood, while Season 2 embraced a black-and-red approach that slowly cracked over time. By the Season 2 finale, "I Thought You Were Stronger," the screen has shifted to reveal a black-and-blue version of the series' title.

This might not seem like a big deal, but readers of the Invincible comics understand that this signals a major shift in the story where Mark gains a brand-new costume. While superheroes change their costumes throughout history, Invincible's costume change heralded a dark period in his life — and it looks to be the potential basis for Season 3.

Invincible's Black-and-Blue Costume Represents a Dark Point in His Life

Image via Skybound Entertainment

In the comics, Invincible first gets his black-and-blue costume in Invincible #51 by Kirkman and Ottley, after superhero tailor Art Rosenbaum feels he needs a visual upgrade. It also signifies a turning point for Mark's battles; up to that point he's attempted to avoid lethal force, given his Viltrumite powers of super-strength, speed, and flight. But after his first confrontation with Angstrom Levy, Mark starts to employ lethal force in his battles. This not only puts him at odds with his allies — particularly Cecil Steadman — but it takes a mental toll as well. Eventually, Mark tells Atom Eve that he feels the suit was cursed and chooses not to wear it, reverting to his default gold and blue costume.

Invincible's biggest battle in his blue and black suit is against the Viltrumite warrior Conquest. Unlike Omni-Man or the other Viltrumites Mark has encountered up to that point, Conquest is a cold-blooded monster who relishes causing as much destruction and death as he can. Their battle is marked as one of the high points of the Invincible series — to the point where fans choose it as the scene they're eager to see adapted. But it also features some of the darkest moments ever put on a comic book page.

The Seeds for Invincible's New Costume Have Been Sewn Throughout Season 2

Close

Invincible has been setting the stage for Mark's new path throughout Season 2, particularly when it comes to Levy's storyline. He intends to use his interdimensional travel to gather the knowledge of his alternate selves, and glimpses into different realities reveal that Invincible joined the Viltrumite Empire or went off the rails following the death of a loved one. In fact, the "main" Mark is the only Invincible who didn't break bad! But Levy, driven mad by his grand experiment failing, plans to break the young hero by sending him through multiple dimensions during "I Thought You Were Stronger."

Eventually, Mark and Levy battle one another, and the fight ends when Mark beats Levy to death. Mark is rattled; throughout the season, he's tried to prove that he's nothing like his father by refusing to kill — but Levy pushes him to that point by threatening his mother Debbie (Sandra Oh) and half-brother Oliver. With Season 3 of Invincible in the works, it looks like Mark will get not only his costume change but also a new perspective on life that might put him at odds with the people he loves.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Invincible are available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

