The Big Picture The Season 2 finale of Invincible featured a reunion between Mark and his father, who fought against powerful Viltrumite warriors.

General Kregg tasks Mark with preparing Earth for Viltrumite occupation, showing how deadly and dominant the Viltrumites really are.

Kregg's arrival was teased in the Season 1 finale, alongside a future villain known as Conquest. The episode also hints at the presence of a spy within the Coalition of Planets.

Invincible upped the stakes significantly in its Season 2 Part 1 finale, "It's Been A While." The bulk of the episode was dedicated to the reunion between Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons), aka Omni-Man. To say it was uncomfortable was an understatement: in the Season 1 finale of Invincible, Nolan almost beat Mark to death, and it's revealed that he had a son with one of the insectoid aliens on the planet where he's now ruler. But that wasn't the biggest twist of the episode, as Mark and Nolan found themselves fighting against a trio of Viltrumite warriors.

These warriors had previously appeared in the Season 2 episode "This Missive, This Machination!" where they brutally disemboweled Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). Mark soon found himself in the fight of his life, as he was facing Viltrumites that were every bit as powerful as his father — but without his father's tethers to humanity. Though Mark and Nolan fought as hard as they could, they suffered massive loss and blood wounds. When Mark awoke, he found that his father was being imprisoned by Viltrumite forces. Not only that, but he was approached by General Kregg (Clancy Brown), the leader of Viltrum's military forces.

General Kregg Tasks Mark With Preparing the Earth for Viltrumite Occupation in the Comics

Most of "It's Been A While" is adapted from Invincible #25-29, including the ending where Kregg confronts Invincible. Rather than killing Mark, Kregg commends him on proving himself worthy of his Viltrumite heritage. He then assigns Mark as the Viltrumite representative of Earth, saying that the young hero has to prepare Earth for annexation by the Viltrumite empire. If Mark fails, he will be killed on sight. To further assert his dominance, Kregg brutally punches Mark back into the ground when he tries to resist — once again showcasing how deadly the Viltrumites really are.

Kregg more than earned his position as the leader of the Viltrumite's military, as he was a survivor of the great purge that halved Viltrum's civilization. As Nolan revealed to Mark in Season 1 of Invincible, the Viltrumites have been spreading their rule across the universe by conquering every planet they can find and killing anyone who stands in their way. It was unthinkable for them to form any kind of bonds, as they saw reproduction as little more than a way to create new soldiers for the Viltrumite empire. Nolan forming bonds with Mark as well as the people of his new planet flew in the face of that doctrine, which is why Kregg sentenced him to death.

Kregg would also stay true to his word, periodically sending Viltrumite agents to check in on Mark's progress. But what he didn't know was that Mark had an ace up his sleeve. Before Nolan is carted away, he tells Mark to read the books he published in his secret identity as a science fiction novelist. Those books contain information on various weapons and alien species that could kill a Viltrumite, which could give Mark the edge he needs to fight any other Viltrumites in the future.

Kregg’s Arrival Was Teased in ’Invinicble’s Season 1 Finale — Alongside a Future Villain

Kregg's ultimatum looms large over Mark's head, but eagle-eyed Invincible fans have probably spotted him before. That's because Kregg made a brief cameo in the Invincible Season 1 finale. While Nolan was recounting how Viltrumites engaged in a battle to cull the planet of weakness, a trio of figures stands out. First is Kregg — looking noticeably younger and with both of his eyes intact (he's sporting a futuristic eye patch when he encounters Mark in the present day.) Next is Thula (Grey Griffin), a Viltrumite who is feared for the bladed ponytail she wields in battle. Mark ended up fighting her in "It's Been A While" and was woefully unprepared for how vicious she was; Thula, alongside her fellow Viltrumites Lucan and Vidor, also slaughtered the entire population of the planet Nolan was residing on.

The biggest standout is the Viltrumite who Invincible comic book readers know as Conquest. First appearing in Invincible #61, Conquest proved himself to be even more terrifying than Omni-Man or any other Viltrumite. Unlike the other Viltrumites, who conquer out of loyalty to the Viltrum Empire, Conquest is a bloodthirsty psychopath who relishes in the joy of the fight. He's even managed to conquer planets single-handedly, giving Invincible one of the bloodiest and most brutal fights of his life. To top things off, Conquest used the aftermath of an interdimensional attack launched by Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) to ambush Invincible when he was at his lowest. Given Levy's presence in Invincible Season 2, it's only a matter of time until Conquest arrives.

It's also hinted that Kregg's military might extends far beyond the sheer might of the Viltrumite soldiers. In "This Missive, This Machination!" Allen told Thadeus (Peter Cullen), the leader of the Coalition of Planets, about his encounters with Invincible. Thadeus confided in Allen that he believed there was a spy within the Coalition leaking their plans to the Viltrumites, and his fears proved correct when Allen was utterly eviscerated by the Viltrumites. But the episode ended on a dark note when Thadeus decided to switch off Allen's life support.

This is perhaps the biggest, and darkest, change from the comics to date. Within the pages of the comics, Thadeus revealed to Allen that he was a Viltrumite, but their bloodlust and endless conquest led him to defect from his race in disgust. Here, it's implied that Thadeus may be working with Kregg to sabotage the Coalition, and therefore any chance that the universe would have in fighting against the Viltrum Empire. It's terrifying because this proves that Viltrumites are just as intelligent as they are powerful, making for a deadly combination of brute strength and military tactics. Mark Grayson has his work cut out for him when Invincible Season 2 returns in 2024.

Invincible is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

