The Big Picture Two new members, Knockout and Kid Thor, join the Guardians of the Globe.

The future Guardians roster hints at new developments for other heroes.

Future Eve confesses love for Mark, setting the stage for Season 3's exploration of their relationship.

Like the comic series that inspired it, Invincible is full of twists and turns that elevate it above the standard superhero story, and most of those twists involve the superhero team known as the Guardians of the Globe. Season 1 ended with the original Guardians being brutally murdered by Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), with a new team being led by Robot/Ross Marquand (Zachary Quinto).

Season 2 put the team through its paces, whether it was the revelation that one of their members was a Martian or that said Martian was responsible for the brain-sucking Sequids attempting to invade the Earth. But the largest change to the team came in the Season 2 finale, "I Thought You Were Stronger," with Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) trapped in an alternate dimension after his battle with Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). At that moment, a future version of the Guardians arrives to save him.

Invincible Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Developer Simon Racioppa Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

Which New Members Join the Guardians of the Globe?

Most of the future versions of the Guardians are familiar faces, including Robot and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), but there are two new faces joining the crew: Knockout and Kid Thor. Both heroes are rooted in another comic book, Capes Inc., by Invincible writer and co-creator Robert Kirkman. Capes Inc features a group of superheroes who have actually made saving the world a daytime job (including lunch breaks and overtime), and Kirkman wrote it to take place in the same world as Invincible. He took this approach with other comics, including Tech Jacket, Brit, and The Astounding Wolf-Man, launching characters with their own adventures and eventually folding them into the world of Invincible. This helped the Invincible universe feel as fleshed out as the worlds of Marvel and DC without relying on years of continuity.

Knockout and Kid Thor were both standout characters; Knockout possesses a pair of indestructible boxing gloves that make her a formidable fighter, while Kid Thor—true to his name—wields the enchanted hammer, Mjlonir, which makes him immortal. The two eventually join the Guardians of the Globe after the Invincible War, which sees a group of evil alternate-universe Invincibles decimate the planet. Ironically, their origins both lie in their family history, as Knockout is the great-great-granddaughter of the villain known as the Boxer, while Kid Thor inherited his hammer from his ancestor, Thor Man. Although Thor Man and the Boxer were mortal enemies, the same couldn't be said of Knockout and Kid Thor, who eventually marry each other.

The Guardians of the Globe's New Roster Hints at Where 'Invincible' Season 3 Is Headed

Close

Apart from Kid Thor and Knockout joining the team, the future Guardians roster also hints at some new developments for other heroes. Monster Girl (Grey Griffin/Kevin Michael Richardson) is shown to still be in her monster form, hinting that Robot eventually finds a cure for the curse that causes her to age whenever she transforms. Eve also refers to Robot as "Rex," which spells doom for Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas). Though he survived a seemingly fatal fight against the Lizard League, Rex meets his end during the Invincible War, where he sacrifices himself to stop one of the alternate Invincibles. Robot eventually takes Rex's name to honor him, which also fits given that he cloned himself a human body using Rex's DNA.

Related Before 'Invincible,' Seth Rogen Played a Superhero in This Star-Studded Comedy Rogen brought an underappreciated crime fighter from the early days of superhero history to the big screen.

The biggest revelation, however, comes when Future Eve tells Mark that she's in love with him. While there have been hints that Eve saw Mark as more than just a friend, Future Eve's confession hints that the two might pursue a relationship in the future. Kirkman confirmed that Season 3 will explore the fallout of this, telling Variety, "What you see at the end of Season 2 is kind of the first beginnings of an evolution of their relationship. That’s the story that is really going to be one of the core aspects of Season 3: what their relationship is, where it goes, how it changes and evolves. Whether they’re together or not, officially, remains to be seen."

Who's Still a Part of the Guardians of the Globe?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Finally, Bulletproof (Jay Pharoah) is still shown to be part of the Guardians. In the Invincible comics, he would wind up taking over Invincible's mantle when Mark is temporarily incapacitated. The bond between the two heroes runs deeper than a shared name; when Kirkman and Cory Walker were developing Invincible, they originally intended for Mark to use the name, "Bulletproof," and for his powers to be solar-based. Kirkman would later settle on the name, "Invincible," after a name change was needed to prevent confusion with another comic, Bulletproof Monk. Eventually, Kirkman would give Bulletproof his name, as well as the original gold and orange outfit that Mark had considered wearing.

The future Guardians are a great example of how Invincible manages to set up and pay off future storylines, as well as making sure its universe remains as vast yet wholly different from Marvel and DC's fare. It's a trick that's carried from the comics to the animated series, and it bodes well for Season 3 of Invincible, especially as that season is looking to build its arc around two of the biggest storylines within the Invincible comics.

Invincible is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video