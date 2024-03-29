Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'Invincible' Season 2 Episode 7.

After two and a half years of waiting, Amazon Prime finally released the first part of Invincible Season 2 in November 2023. Four episodes later, the show unexpectedly went on hiatus again, taking a “mid-season break.” Invincible returned in March 2024 to wrap up the final four episodes. With one week left before the finale, it feels as if we just got the show back, only for it to be ripped away again for an indefinite time. But rest assured, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman and his crew have heard the complaints and crafted the perfect response in Season 2’s penultimate episode, “I’m Not Going Anywhere.”

Mark Grayson Is a Fan, Just Like Us

To set the stage, Mark (Steven Yeun) and Amber (Zazie Beetz) attend a Comic-Con, trying their best to spend time with each other. Though Amber has been sympathetic to Mark’s duties as Invincible, his constant call to save the world or stop a threat has taken a toll on their relationship. Still, Mark is committed to spending undivided time with Amber, though he feels guilty about dragging her to Comic-Con for said time. Amber tells Mark it’s okay because she’s probably read more comics than Mark because of his busy life being super. This affirmation seems to console Mark, and before Amber knows it, they are standing in a long line to meet Filip Schaff (Tim Robinson), the creator of Mark’s favorite superhero, Seance Dog.

When it’s finally Mark’s turn to get his comic signed, he tells Schaff how big of a fan he is and then asks when the new season of the Seance Dog show will be released. Schaff exclaims, “Probably not for another year. Sorry. Animation takes a loooong time.” Instead of reacting in frustration, Mark agrees, adding that the fight scenes probably take a long time to craft. Queue the crazy meta goodness.

The ‘Invincible’ Team Calls Out the Audience but Isn’t Afraid To Poke Fun at Themselves

Schaff justifies the lengthy wait between seasons and explains that the animators cut corners to make their workload more manageable. As he describes each method, the scene is cut to fit his description. For example, Schaff says, “You ever notice that sometimes whoever’s speaking has their mouth off camera, so you never see their lips moving?” And as he says this, we’re treated with an extreme close-up of his eyes and nose, with his mouth out of the frame. When Mark responds, he says that he’s never noticed that, and he has his hand over his mouth. The schtick continues, cutting to the back of Schaff’s head as he explains the trick about cutting to the back of a character’s head. As he describes the benefits of a static panning wide shot, that’s precisely what we see. We even see an entirely different, super detailed version of Mark as Schaff explains how “artists get carried away, and it sometimes looks like a different show.” The gag ends with Schaff saying, “It’s crazy what you can get away with,” as we see a static frame of Schaff covering his mouth with Mark’s signed comic.

While a similar bit happened in the Invincible comics, utilizing the same panel multiple times, the joke has been adapted for TV and is a tongue-in-cheek callout to the fans about their unrest between seasons. But if you’re going to give flak, you have to be able to take it, and Invincible does. Using a character modeled in Kirkman’s likeness to explain the corners they cut in animation and tell the viewers to go back and rewatch for them (as Mark plans to do with Season 2 of Seance Dog) is hilarious and a great way to acknowledge their awareness of the time gap.

Tim Robinson Voicing Filip Schaff Makes the Joke Even Better

If Schaff sounded familiar, that's because veteran Tim Robinson voiced the character. Best known for his iconic Netflix show I Think You Should Leave, Robinson is a fantastic comedic actor and a great writer, having worked on Saturday Night Live for several years in addition to ITYSL. Robinson’s absurd brand of comedy makes him the perfect choice for this audio/visual joke, and while it may have just been a minute-long cameo, it remains a highlight of the season. All we can do now is cross our fingers and hope The Driving Crooner makes an appearance in next week’s season finale!

While the gaps between seasons (and even mid-seasons) have been unorthodox, at the end of the day, it’s about the quality of the content. If that’s how long it takes for Kirkman and his team to accomplish what they envision to bring the comics to life, they can have as much time as needed. Similar to the pushback (and indefinite delay) of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the animation medium is complicated. Still, in the case of projects like these, the wait is usually more than worth it. In the meantime, go read the source material, and if you want to take Mark’s advice, rewatch both seasons of Invincible with an eye out for those animation shortcuts!

