Creator Robert Kirkman has a slew of talents joining the cast of Invincible Season 2. Fans had been waiting for the next iteration of their favorite adult animation and it already feels like its worthwhile. Mark Grayson’s (Steven Yeun) journey is going to take several twists and turns before he comes of age and in complete control of his powers and we’re all here for it. Accompanying Mark on this journey are several new characters that have been introduced in the past few days, the latest in the line to join the roster is Ben Schwartz's superhero Shapesmith.

ComicBook has unveiled a new look at the character, who is seen casually standing at his door speaking to other heroes. The character has been described as a shapeshifter, who “springs into the superhero scene seemingly out of nowhere. Except, why does he eat candy with the wrapper on?" How Shapesmith shapes the story in the upcoming iteration remains to be seen.

‘Invincible’ has Several New Cast Members

Image via Prime Video

Schwartz is a veteran in the animated world having led the highly successful Sonic the Hedgehog franchise as the titular blue blur. His talent makes him a valuable addition to the Invincible universe. The upcoming season has more talents lined up like Tatiana Maslany voicing two new characters General Telia and Queen Aquaria, she also voiced Queen Lizard in the recent Invincible: Atom Eve spinoff. Further, Jay Pharoah has joined in as superhero Bulletproof, and Sterling K Brown as multiverse hopping antagonist Angstrom Levy. Fan favorite actor and Kirkman’s frequent collaborator Jeffery Dean Morgan will also be a part of this ensemble.

With the exciting new additions the series will pick up where it left us in the previous season and will see Mark coming to terms with his father’s betrayal and navigating his superpowers. The series brings back J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae, and Monster Girl. Also rounding off the cast are Kevin Michael Richardson as the Mauler Twins, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, and Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve.

The first part of the second season of Invincible is set to premiere on November 3. Check out the new image below: