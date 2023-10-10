It’s been two years since we first met Mark Grayson, a.k.a Invincible (voiced by Steven Yeun), in the first chapter in the action-packed and eventful story. The teenage superhero's journey left us wanting for more and finally, a second season is on the horizon. Created by Robert Kirkman the animated series has fans eagerly waiting, and it seems like their patience is being rewarded with a slew of new characters. ScreenRant has unveiled the first look at Jay Pharoah’s character Bulletproof.

This new addition to the roster of the Guardians of the Globe is impervious to harm and can fly as seen in the new image. While the character had a tragic origin in the comics, it remains to be seen whether he continues with his comic origin or if his backstory will be tweaked. Overall, Bulletproof seems like a great addition to the team.

Pharoah’s addition is ano exciting addition to the cast. It’ll be very interesting to see how the character fits into the sophomore season. As for Invincible Season 2, fans should gear up with another fun ride as this season is broken in two parts with the first dropping soon. As expected this season will be full of surprising twists and turns as Mark deals with the truth about his father's betrayal and his own superpowers.

‘Invincible’ Season 2 Is Full of New Characters

Image via Prime Video

The second season of the series will feature many new characters. So far, the series has unveiled a new multiverse hopping supervillain, Sterling K Brown’s antagonist Angstrom Levy, who will be Invincible’s arch-nemesis this season. Furthermore, Tatiana Maslany is voicing multiple new characters, after voicing Queen Lizard in the recent Invincible: Atom Eve spinoff, this season will also see her as General Telia and Queen Aquaria.

Invincible stars Yeun as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl, Kevin Michael Richardson as the Mauler Twins, Further rounding off the cast are Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, and Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve. Kirkman’s frequent collaborator Jeffery Dean Morgan will also make an appearance this season.

First part of the second season of Invincible is set to premiere on November 3. Check out the new image below: