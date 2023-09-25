The Big Picture Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Invincible Season 2 and the introduction of Mark's dimension-hopping arch nemesis, Angstrom Levy.

The first look at Angstrom Levy reveals his power and menace, with images showing him creating energy balls and opening interdimensional portals.

Creator Robert Kirkman is excited to showcase the capabilities and growth of Mark as a superhero, with Levy serving as a formidable opponent who pushes him to his limits.

Fans can’t wait for Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) to return with Invincible Season 2 and finally win some fights. It has been a two-year long wait for fans to see the return of their favorite superhero and creator Robert Kirkman has plenty of surprises in store. IGN has now revealed the first look at the antagonist of the upcoming season, Angstrom Levy, who will be voiced by Sterling K. Brown. Fans of the comics know him to be Mark’s dimension-hopping arch nemesis, hell-bent on destroying him.

The new images see the antagonist in his full glory, in one image he’s seen creating a green-tinted energy ball in his hands while another sees him with his hands outstretched while multiple interdimensional portals are open behind him. It’ll be really fascinating to see how Kirkman and the team will bring the supervillain to life. Kirkman is quite excited to introduce the villain as he explains, “This is a character that kind of comes in at a time when Nolan is gone and really becomes a Mark-centric villain and is one of the first villains that really put Mark through his paces and showed him as a capable superhero.”

As for fans’ expectations to see Mark finally winning a fight, Kirkman explains that Levy will be a big part of the change, “He starts winning fights in Season 2. He still does lose fights, though. Angstrom Levy is another big part of that, just showing Mark as a capable superhero who can stand on his own and to really give people a sense of what this show really is about.”

Angstrom Levy will Pose a Great Threat to Mark

Angstrom Levy isn’t your average baddie though, fans can expect to see a power-packed performance that will make them root for the bad guy as much as for Mark. Kirkman went on to praise the “amazing range” of Brown for creating “a sympathy for his character that I don't think is present in the comic.” Adding, “When you have an actor actually delivering the lines and living through that character and giving him this well-rounded, realistic emotion, there's just a sympathy for Angstrom Levy that comes through much more than I expected, and that's all Sterling.”

The Invincible Season 2 also stars J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Walton Goggins, and many more. The second season is set to premiere on November 3, meanwhile, you can check out the second recently released image below: