Tatiana Maslany has added several good TV characters to her credit after she first shot to fame with Orphan Black playing intriguing clones. Recently, she took up the mantle of She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters in MCU’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and now she is continuing her superhero stint with Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2 with two new characters. As per a new report from io9 in addition to voicing Queen Lizard in the Invincible: Atom Eve spinoff, the actor will also be voicing two more characters — General Telia and Queen Aquaria.

The new images give us a good look at the new characters, as General Telia she looks lost in her own world. Telia is a decorated general for the Coalition of Planets with a “zero-tolerance policy for Viltrumite aggression. She keeps her private life private—for now.” In her other avatar, she is seen as a very distinct Queen Aquaria, who is standing tall in what seems to be her court accompanied by two guards. As Aquaria, Maslany plays the monarch of the Atlanteans. Her husband, Aquarus, was murdered by Omni-Man so she's “seek[ing] retribution for her husband’s death—through unconventional means.”

What to Expect From ‘Invincible Season 2'?

The highly anticipated series is returning after two long years and has introduced several new characters for the second season like Sterling K Brown’s antagonist Angstrom Levy. With an already stacked cast the new additions promise a compelling new season. With talents behind and in front of the camera the expectations from the series are through the roof and previously released trailers and images point to a thrilling installment.

Invincible stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl, Kevin Michael Richardson as the Mauler Twins, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, and Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve. Furthermore, creator Robert Kirkman’s frequent collaborator Jeffery Dean Morgan will also be involved in the new season.

The second season of Invincible is set to premiere on November 3.