After a very long wait, the second season of Invincible is about to make its way to Prime Video, allowing viewers to find out what happened next after the thrilling conclusion to the first installment. The journey of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) continues in a world filled with superheroes, but very different from the ones seen in the rest of pop culture. Entertainment Weekly has released new images from the upcoming episodes, giving audiences a sneak peek of what they can expect from the animated project when it returns to the small screen later this year.

While the new images show Invincible himself in action, they also focus on Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), the hero introduced in the first season who struggles with her identity and purpose. The character will be given a bigger role in the upcoming episodes, while she continues her humanitarian career while trying to become a better hero on her own. Since Eve still has a lot to prove to herself, it will be interesting to see how the second season explores her relationship with the world around her, setting the stage for a different kind of journey for her.

But while Eve discovering new things about herself will be an important aspect of the plot, the series still has to deal with the last installment's shocking revelation that Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) had been secretly preparing to conquer Earth for the Viltrumite Empire the entire time. Since Omni-Man is actually Mark's father, the young hero feels very conflicted about having to take down his own dad while trying to save his home. After Omni-Man disappeared during the final moments of the first season, it remains to be seen if he'll come back to fight his son once more, or if Mark will focus on other issues in the meantime.

When Will 'Invincible' Season 2 Be Released?

Invincible Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on November 3, more than two years after the show debuted and introduced the characters from Robert Kirkman's comic books to an entirely new audience. But since Prime Video chose a different release model for this season, some episodes will be launched this year, while the second half of the season will premiere during the first half of next year. Fans of Invincible have plenty to look forward to, as the animated series is about to make a powerful comeback.

