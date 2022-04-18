Season 1 of Robert Kirkman's Invincible took the streaming world by storm last year with its gory, unique twist on the typical superhero Saturday morning cartoon. With the first chapter of Mark Grayson's journey wrapping up at the end of last April, fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting any updates regarding the development of the second season for over a year now. Well, there's finally some good news as the star of the show Steven Yeun has entered the recording booth to begin work on Season 2.

Prime Video dropped a short video of Yeun putting on his headset and preparing to record more lines for Invincible, only to be comedically cut off by the show's theme blaring. With Yeun back to work, production is firmly underway for the next season and apparently has been for some time. Showrunner Simon Racioppa told ComicBookMovie back in March that the second season was deep in development for some time, but as is common for many shows these days, pandemic woes have complicated the process.

Invincible is an adaptation of Kirkman's comic of the same name and centers on Yeun's Mark who's a seventeen-year-old adjusting to superpowers of his own after living with the strongest being on the planet: his father Omni-Man. As he learns how to be a hero and hones his powers, he realizes that his dad may not be the heroic savior of humanity that he's always thought. Outside uniting Yeun with The Walking Dead creator Kirkman, the show boasts a stacked cast including Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, J.K Simmons, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali. After the first season received such widespread praise, Amazon locked in two more seasons, ensuring Mark will have plenty of time to grow into the role of superhero.

Image via IMDB

RELATED: 7 Shows Like 'Titans' to Watch for Gritty Superhero Stories

The last we had heard about Invincible Season 2 from Yeun himself was here at Collider back in early January. In an interview, he discussed his new film The Humans and commented on the status of the next season of Kirkman's violent adult superhero cartoon:

We haven’t started. I know we’re starting at some point soon. I’ve talked to Robert [Kirkman], here and there. He’s super excited about it. He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about. If you go to his source material, Invincible is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn’t been told from that run, it’s gonna be bonkers. I’m really excited about it.

There's still no release window out there for Season 2 of Invincible, but you can catch up on the series exclusively on Prime Video. Check out the video below to see Yeun donning the headset for more:

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Synopsis Reveals a New Threat and the Return of Jane Foster

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (299 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke