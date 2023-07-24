Cinema is firmly entrenched in the middle of its Multiverse phase. From massive blockbusters like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to smaller, critically-acclaimed darlings like Everything Everywhere All At Once, the topic of different universes where alternate events play out and various iterations of a certain character can all collide is a favorite for filmmakers right now. Superhero films have especially run with the idea with films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Flash using the multiverse as a way to unite past on-screen iterations of characters and harness nostalgia for better or for worse. The next to embrace the multiverse will be Robert Kirkman's Invincible Season 2, but the creator has a different approach than his peers.

Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Kirkman explained that Invincible's depiction of the multiverse will be more traditional than its peers. His goal isn't to capitalize on the popularity of multiversal stories or take inspiration from their success. With regard to Spider-Verse, No Way Home, or The Flash, however, he did admit there's an appeal to such stories to him as a fan when done well, even if it's an "easy button" for extra buzz:

"It's funny because I don't think I knew about Far From Home or Spider-Verse - or maybe Spider-Verse was out - but when we decided to do this for Season 2, I didn't know that there was a Flash movie. It's literally everywhere. I don't know what it is about it. I think it's a great tool to use to bring different incarnations of things in, which I think is kind of becoming... I'm gonna say easy button. It's like, 'let's make this cool, bring that guy from that other thing in here.' And so it's super cool and as a fan, I love it."

Invincible Season 2 Will Be a Very Character-Driven Multiverse Story

What he says sets Invincible's multiverse story apart from the crowd is that it's less about using the plot device as a way to bring fan-favorite characters into the same universe but more as a way to explore the beloved characters of the series through the lens of other universes. The villain this time around, Sterling K. Brown's Angstrom Levy, has the power to open portals to other worlds, an ability he uses to learn more about Invincible and nearly ruin him by unleashing evil versions of the titular hero from alternate Earths. Levy's introduction to the show will mean exploring who Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and his friends truly are through the outcome of decisions they could've made and how they would've responded.

It sounds like an extensive approach, but Kirkman plans to make it all digestible. He compares it to the 1998 romantic dramedy Sliding Doors about a woman whose life plays out in two very different timelines spurred by whether she reached her train on time or not, changing what information she and, in turn, the audience, learns about her life in each setting. Kirkman explained:

"But I will say that we're using Angstrom Levy's Multiverse capabilities in a much different way. It's not just about pulling different things that you may love into a story through the Multiverse. It's a very character-driven story. There's a lot of drama to it seeing the Sliding Doors aspect of another dimension, and finding out, like, how things went a different way when different decisions were made. We're kind of drilling it down to its simplest form, and it's not this massive... I’m trying not to say the word unwieldy, thing."

Season 2 of Invincible will see Mark attempting to rebuild his life and wrestling with the Viltrumite heritage of his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). After learning of his goal to assimilate the Earth and his general disregard for the lives of humans, Mark is fearful of inadvertently becoming him and some of the planet's defenders are equally wary of Invincible. Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen, are all back for another round too, but Season 2 will go larger than ever with over a dozen new additions including Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, and Ben Schwartz.

Invincible returns for Season 2 on Prime Video on November 3. For more on Invincible Season 2, watch our full interview with Robert Kirkman below.