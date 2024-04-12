Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'Invincible' Season 2.

The latest episode of Invincible sees the beleaguered hero, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), trapped in an endless spiral through a series of alternate universes that prove both entertaining and emotionally significant to the development of Mark Grayson's character. Mark's strange journey through the multiverse is full of riveting and entertaining riffs on contemporary comic book culture; think Prof Ock or his hilarious conversation about a specific man-bat lazy superhero moniker. The show's multiverse is unique because it tacitly connects Invincible to the broader world of superheroes, allowing for great comedic moments and harrowing battles that will help the character come to terms with who he is, his enormous power, and his responsibilities.

Mark Grayson and Angstrom Levy Duke It Out in the Multiverse

Season 2, Episode 8 of Invincible is a doozy, with a harrowing showdown between the mad multiverse genius Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) and Mark taking place through the multiverse with Mark's mother and brother hanging in the balance. Angstrom, unable to accept that this version of Mark is a more benign and enlightened Invincible, seeks to soften him by trapping him in dozens of bonkers universes. Angstrom lures Invincible to his home, where he tortures his family and manipulates Marks's deep-seated Viltrumite rage. Still, every time Mark takes a swing at the giant-brained maniac, he flies through a portal into another dimension, each one more ridiculous or dangerous than the last.

While Mark dukes it out through infinitude, Angstrom's mental state rapidly deteriorates, prompting him to break Mark's mother Debbie's (Sandra Oh) arm and throw his baby brother Oliver Grayson around like a rag doll, which is a big mistake because his family and their subsequent safety are number one priority for the fledgling hero. After what seems like an eternity, they finally come to blows in a bloody finale that sees Mark squashing Angstrom under his fists like a bug, with gallons of blood squelching under his blows, soaking a shirtless and ragged Mark. Mark has a near nervous breakdown with his first official rage kill under his belt and is driven to near madness by his solitude in the wasteland dimension, where he is seemingly trapped with the man he murdered. He is saved at the last moment by Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), albeit a future version of herself and the Guardians of the Globe, and she tells Mark she has always loved him. Mark returns to his universe and his family, where he decides to drop out of college and become the hero he knows he is meant to be.

‘Invincible’ Uses the Multiverse to Its Full Potential

A multiverse is an excellent place for a show to spin off in wild directions. It is an opportunity to explore significant dramatic or comedic effects. What Invincible gets right about the multiverse is that it does both. The multiverse tacitly ties the show to both Marvel and DC franchises. Mark's encounter with Prof Ock and Agent Spider, who look suspiciously like Doctor Octopus and Spider-Man, is particularly hilarious. Mark is thrown into the heat of battle and, being new to this dimension and unaware of its hero and villains, accidentally casts Agent Spider in the role of the villain. It's easy to see why Agent Spider has glowing red eyes. There is also an unforgettable moment with Batman; Mark sits atop a roof while a black cape flaps in the wind, with Mark remarking how lazy a name comprised of both Bat and Man is.

But the multiverse is also terrifying, as Mark tells a strange group of multiverse people sitting around a campfire. He says that in some places, time is all distorted. Mark has no idea how long he has been away, and it is not a far stretch of the mind to conclude that he may have lived an entire lifetime in one of those dimensions. Mark is constantly thrown into a strange battle with talking dinosaurs and extradimensional beings, among others, and dragged back to his dimension to be further frustrated by his inability to protect his family. The multiverse is also a place to learn things, and as Mark finally kills Angstrom, he knows exactly that, as he is reinforced by his brief encounter with the older Eve.

Why Is Mark's Journey Through The Multiverse Significant?

Close

The series does a beautiful job of making a teen drama show and wrapping it up with a superhero bow, reflecting both the joys and pains of growing up, becoming disillusioned and accepting responsibility. Mark is terrified of becoming his father, which is a significant hurdle for him as he must embrace his Viltrumite heritage to defeat them, but he has been holding back. Mark's rage is unleashed in a barren and desolate universe, proving he will sacrifice anything to protect the people he loves, killing Angstrom Levy. The multiverse is a place where Mark goes through significant personal development. He now understands that the only way to protect the people he loves genuinely is to shed his identity as a typical teenager.

Mark's journey through the multiverse is significant because it is where Mark is finally forced to confront the reality of who he is. This is reflected in his decision to leave college and hone his powers. Mark understands that, in many ways, he is like his father, but with one crucial distinction: he can love and feels a responsibility to protect those people who are weaker than him. Mark faces a dark future ahead — his loved ones will never be safe; there will always be some being who wants to hurt Mark by hurting the people he loves. To do the right thing, he must be a benevolent Viltrumite, with all of their power and none of the fascism.

Invincible is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

