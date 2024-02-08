The Big Picture Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on March 14, following a mid-season cliffhanger.

The new episodes will see Mark dealing with a threatening ultimatum and facing new adversaries.

Creator Robert Kirkman promises that the second half of Season 2 will deliver a more intense and impactful narrative.

Prime Video's animated superhero series Invincible returns with new episodes next month, catching viewers back up with its characters after a nail-biting mid-season cliffhanger. Season 2 premiered its first half in November 2023, with the second part set to premiere on March 14. Ahead of Invincible's return, Prime Video is giving attendees a sneak peek at what's to come at this year's SCAD TVFest. During the panel, moderated by Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Collider debuted a new poster for the upcoming episodes, which you can check out below.

Invincible primarily follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), an 18-year-old whose father just happens to be one of the most powerful superheroes. Despite his earlier beliefs about his father, Mark soon begins to realize his father isn't the hero he once thought, as he develops powers of his own. Season 2 picks up after Nolan's (JK Simmons) betrayal at the end of Season 1. Still coming to terms, Mark works to fix his life while dealing with a slew of new threats. Part 2 will see Mark deal with an Earth-threatening ultimatum from General Kregg (Clancy Brown), with other key antagonists jumping into the mix.

Though viewers still have a little wait to find out what happens next, series creator Robert Kirkman previously told Collider that everything left from the mid-season finale will make sense once the second half premieres. He stated that "narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder," so it seems viewers will have to buckle in for an even more intense Part 2. He also noted that Season 2 was released in two parts in the hopes that it wouldn't get "lost in the shuffle" during the holidays.

Who Works on 'Invincible'?

Invincible was created by Kirkman, with co-creators Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The series is adapted from the trio's comic book series of the same name. Kirkman and Walker executive produce, along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Helen Leigh, and Catherine Winder. The series stars Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Rogen. New Season 2 cast includes Sterling K. Brown, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, Josh Keaton, and Ben Schwartz, among others.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 premieres Thursday, March 14 on Prime Video. Check out the poster below:

