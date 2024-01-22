The Big Picture Invincible Season 2 Part 2 premieres on March 14, picking up where the intense first half left off.

Mark Grayson faces the aftermath of the battle with the Viltrumites while dealing with the looming threats at hand.

The season will expand on various storylines and introduce new characters, setting up exciting developments for future episodes and seasons.

The wait is nearly over for more Invincible. Following a brief midseason break after a killer finale that left the future of Earth in question, Prime Video released a new teaser today - the 21st anniversary of the Invincible comics' inception - revealing that Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) will return to the fight with Season 2 Part 2 on March 14. The brief video also serves to remind viewers of where the season left off, with a bloodied Mark crawling up to view the destruction on Thraxa after he and Nolan (J.K. Simmons) battled the Viltrumites. With the full might of Viltrum now bearing down on his home and Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) still at large, there are a lot of loose ends for the last four episodes to tie up.

Season 2 of Invincible left off on a cliffhanger as General Kregg (Clancy Brown) gave Invincible an ultimatum - conquer Earth in place of his father or see billions be slaughtered. After suffering a brutal defeat at the hands of the Viltrumites, Nolan is captured and shipped off for his execution, leaving Mark to figure out what to do before the empire checks on his progress. It's just the latest problem compounding what's been a stressful season for the young hero so far as he processed the shock of his father's betrayal and the fear of becoming like him. In Part 2, he'll have plenty to think over after everything on Thraxa while trying to save everyone from the looming threats at hand.

In only half a season, the show set up so many threads to explore in future episodes and seasons, from the multiverse to another family for Omni-Man, the greater structure of the Coalition of Planets, the individual struggles of Invincible's heroic allies, and much more. The series also expanded greatly on its star-studded cast, many of whom will appear throughout the back half of Season 2. Returning stars Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Kevin Michael Richardson are joined by some prominent newcomers like Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith, Peter Cullen as Thaedus, and Tatiana Maslany as both General Telia and Queen Aquaria alongside Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Daveed Diggs, Lea Thompson, and Josh Keaton among others.

'Invincible' Season 2 Part 2 Could See More of Angstrom Levy

Close

Even in a year packed with lauded animated series like Blue Eye Samurai and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Invincible stood out in the eyes of critics last year with the release of the first half of Season 2. Rotten Tomatoes crowned the show with its Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series in 2023 and the new season sports a 100% critic rating. For all its successes, one thing the first half left in question was the presence of Angstrom Levy. Series creator Robert Kirkman teased him as one of the big bads ahead of the show's return from its long hiatus between seasons, but his presence has been limited ever since the accident that twisted him into a monster. It's likely the final four episodes will see the multiversal villain step back into the light to get his revenge on Mark.

Invincible Season 2 returns for its midseason premiere on Prime Video on March 14. New episodes will follow weekly on Thursdays. Check out the new teaser below.

Invincible

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2

Watch on Prime Video