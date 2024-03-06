The Big Picture Invincible Season 2 Part 2 balances humanity with action, creating relatable, human stories amid superpowered violence.

The series builds on Omni-Man's semi-redemption and Mark's emotional arc, showing moving, grounded superhero storytelling.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 hints at something bigger, maintaining character growth, action, and heart.

While the quality of superhero movies has been shaky as of late, the genre has been thriving on TV. There is the blood, sex, and satire of The Boys, the wonderfully weird The Umbrella Academy, the raunchy yet heartfelt Peacemaker, the surprisingly terrific My Adventures With Superman, and the unexpectedly moving Loki. Standing in those same ranks is Prime Video’s Invincible, an animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s popular comic book series that takes the youthful personality of Spider-Man and the powers of Superman and mixes it with a heap of gnarly (and sometimes gross) violence.

The first half of Invincible Season 2 arrived two-and-a-half years after the Season 1 finale, proving the series was arguably stronger than ever. It managed to connect the audience to its characters on an even greater level, boasted stronger animation, and raised the stakes to even higher levels. While some fans were dismayed that they had to wait several months after the massive cliffhanger at the end of Part 1, that negativity will likely soon subside when Part 2 arrives, as this second batch of episodes is the show at its very best.

What Is 'Invincible' Season 2 Part 2 About?

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 picks up where we last left off. Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), has been taken away by Viltrumite soldiers and is set to be executed, while his son, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), is mortally wounded on the planet of Kregg, and being treated by their team. Two months pass, and Mark has since recovered; he is Invincible, after all. After Nolan’s new wife Andressa (Rhea Seehorn) pleads with Mark to take his half-brother with him to Earth, Mark brings the infant home to his still-grieving mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), hoping that she can help raise him. Mark also reunites with his girlfriend Amber (Zazie Beetz), who has gone through her own troubles in addition to his absence.

It doesn’t take long before GDA director Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) calls Mark back into action. Thus, he must leave Earth once more (this time alongside his fellow heroes) to take down a dangerous new threat accidentally caused by the Guardians of the Globes’ newest member, The Shapesmith (Ben Schwartz). Unbeknownst to Mark, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) is also continuing with his sinister plot to exact revenge after their fight left him disfigured in the Season 2 premiere.

'Invincible' Season 2 Part 2 Balances Humanity With Action

One of the strongest elements of Invincible has always been that the series can balance the sheer amount of superpowered violence with deeply human stories that are just as easy to get wrapped up in. From Mark and Amber’s increasingly strained relationship, which is only made worse by the former’s superheroic duties, to Debbie finding a new sense of responsibility in raising her ex-husband’s son, it all works. While these stories may be set in a universe full of superheroes and otherworldly threats, they still feel relatable.

Right from the start, this second batch of episodes is full of some shocking twists and turns, and there are times when the series is almost too overwhelming with the amount of plotlines it carries. Some may be disappointed by how Angstrom Levy is utilized in the final four episodes of Season 2, especially as he spent most of Part 1 sitting on the sidelines after an explosive introduction in the premiere. While he does eventually become part of the equation as the season reaches its end, the show could have devoted a bit more time to him. On the other hand, the 40-plus-minute runtimes of these episodes do prevent them from ever getting too overcrowded. A returning plot from Part 1 featuring the Lizard League could have easily felt shoehorned in but ends up playing a pivotal role in Rexsplode (Jason Mantzoukas) and the Immortal’s (Ross Marquand) compelling arcs.

The evil Superman trope has become quite popular in recent media, from Homelander in The Boys to the 2019 superhero horror flick Brightburn. Even the MCU will soon be getting in on the action with the introduction of Sentry in Thunderbolts. While some might be quick to dismiss Omni-Man as just another example of this trope, he's far from that. Part 2 continues to build on Omni-Man's semi-redemption while also still holding the character accountable for the massive amount of damage he caused in Season 1. Mark's arc, as he grapples with his feelings towards his father, and the latter tries to emotionally deal with the carnage he created, is more proof that superhero stories can be moving and grounded in humanity without having to forgo any of the action, violence, and humor that's typically expected.

'Invincible' Season 2 Part 2 Is Building to Something Much Bigger

Image via Prime Video

As was apparent in the first half of Invincible Season 2, the final four episodes are building up to something much bigger on the horizon. While there are occasions where these kinds of stories are nothing more than just setting the stage and teasing the audience about something bigger and better coming soon, that isn't the case here. These episodes both hint at what's to come and tell a mostly satisfying story about this dark chapter in the titular hero's journey.

Invincible hasn't lost a single step. Not only does it continue to explore its memorable and complicated characters, but it also delivers spectacular action, some good laughs, and a massive amount of heart. If the series can maintain this quality in future seasons, it could easily become one of the best superhero series, live-action or animated, ever put on screen.

Invincible REVIEW The second half of Invincible Season 2 doubles down on character growth while still maintaining the same amount of action and violence. 9 10 Pros Omni-Man and Mark's character arcs remain grounded and human, even if they are superheroes.

Despite the large ensemble, this batch of episodes never gets too convoluted.

The finale has a lot of setups for a future season but is still satisfying in its own right. Cons Some may be disappointed with how Angstrom Levy is handled in the final episodes.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 premieres on Prime Video in the U.S. on March 14, with new episodes dropping weekly.

