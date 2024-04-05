The Big Picture Collider's Nate Richard talks with one of the stars behind Prime Video's Invincible, Steven Yeun.

Yeun discusses his friendship with Robert Kirkman, when he first discovered the source material for Invincible, and working with the voice cast.

Yeun also teases the progress of Season 3 and shares his experience working with Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho for Mickey 17.

Invincible Season 2 has finally come to an end with an explosive and shockingly emotional finale full of violence, tears, death, and touching character moments. Steven Yeun is no stranger to working with Invincible creator Robert Kirkman, having memorably portrayed the role of Glen in the first seven seasons of The Walking Dead. However, Yeun's career has only continued to skyrocket after his fan-favorite character was killed off. He's now an Academy Award-nominated actor for his role in Minari, he's coming off a recent Emmy win for his role in the hit Netflix series Beef, he's worked alongside A-list filmmakers such as Bong Joon-ho and Jordan Peele, and he came extremely close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While we will likely never get to see Yeun take on the role of Sentry, his role as teenage superhero Mark Grayson in Invincible is satisfying enough. While Yeun isn't on-screen, his voice-acting on the series has been nothing short of phenomenal throughout the past two seasons. In an exclusive interview with Collider, Yeun talked about his friendship with Robert Kirkman, being a fan of the source material, progress on Season 3, and he even hints at his next film, Mickey 17, where he reunites with Bong Joon-ho.

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Developer Simon Racioppa Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

Steven Yeun Was First Introduced to 'Invincible' While Filming 'The Walking Dead' Season 1

COLLIDER: So I'm a huge fan of Invincible, and watching these latest four episodes, I was kind of losing my mind. I'm curious, what was your first reaction reading the scripts for these episodes?

STEVEN YEUN: Well, they're following some of the comics, and I've read them, so, to me, it's more like a confirmation, and I'm like, “Oh, cool. We're going here.” That's gonna be so fun. I think, for me, just being able to piece-by-piece really tell Mark's story and growth and arc is really fun. So, I hope people enjoy it.

How were you first introduced to the comics then?

YEUN: So when I was doing the first season of The Walking Dead, I poured into everything Kirkman, and they were like, “Have you read Invincible?” And I was like, “I've never heard of it.” So they sent that to me, and I read almost all of it in one sitting. And that's it. That was my introduction. Then afterwards, when he told me that he was making the show and he asked me to be a part of it, I was like, “Yeah. No question.”

Mark Grayson Is Far More Angsty Than Steven Yeun

Your browser does not support the video tag.

So I think one of my favorite parts of the show is, amidst all the superhero chaos and all the violence, I find the show so deeply relatable and human. I'm curious, how much do you bring your own personality into Mark, and what ways do you feel the most connected to him?

YEUN: I think Mark is far more angsty than me. There's a lot of times when we're recording where sometimes I roll my eyes at Mark [laughs] for being as teenagey and angsty as he is. Then, the goal for me becomes to have compassion for that side of myself that I was also like when I was younger. I don't know if I bring too much of myself, but I certainly have traversed that path. I've been a teenager, I’ve had a lot of buttons with my parents, with my father, as we all do. I think we're telling a classic mythological tale of someone coming into themselves and realizing that maybe, perhaps the figures in front of them, they're both there to be helpful, and also they're both there to be kind of like a dragon in your way.

With the comics, I know there's a vast ensemble in the show and there's so many voice actors, and I'm always curious when talking to voice actors, do you ever record with any of the other actors or are you doing it all alone?

YEUN: Unfortunately, we don't get to record together. In my experience, with most voice acting you kind of are recording solo. It is a dream when you get to do it all together. On this one show we got to do that, but with this one, we don't get to see each other often. But still, everyone's just killer on the show, so it works out. Shout out to Meredith [Layne] and Mark [De La Fuente] and Simon [Racioppa].

So since you are playing a high schooler, do you ever look back at old videos of yourself in high school when trying to channel a teenager? You pull it off just so well. Sometimes you can definitely tell in other movies, but to me that sounds like a teenager.

YEUN: Oh, cool. I think the things he says are inherently teenager, you know? I think the writing is very teenage in that way. We do work hard at making sure that Mark isn't necessarily speaking from, like, a knowing. I think he's kind of always just reacting, and so the voice gets a little higher, a little bit more petty, a little bit more angsty. So, we're conscious of that when we make it.

I know you're a parent, so I’m curious, there's a whole parenthood story arc in here with Debbie and even with Mark, with raising Oliver. Did you ever have any input on any of that arc in the show?

YEUN: Oh, man, no. I trust them wholeheartedly. I would probably ruin the story if I came into it. So, I just kind of wait for what they're doing and just do the work.

Outside of the Grayson family and outside of the main characters, do you have a character in the show, or even in the comics who hasn't popped up in the show yet that is your favorite?

YEUN: I don't believe so. I don't know if I'm far ahead enough to know. There's a lot of Viltrumites that are really exciting to potentially see, but beyond that, I won't say much.

Image via Amazon Prime

I do want to ask a little bit about Season 3 because I remember when Season 1 came out, I think you said it was a few months that you said you hadn't recorded yet. I was wondering how far along is Season 3? Have you already begun recording any of that?

YEUN: For us, we know that this big break was not fun. So, we've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done. We want to time this animation thing appropriately, so, yeah, we've been working. We're banking episodes. We know what's going on.

It was worth the wait. My coworker and friend, he's also a massive Invincible fan, and he was just like, “Why did we have to wait this long?” I'm like, “It's worth it. It is worth it.”

YEUN: Awesome! I appreciate that.

I also really want to know, do they have plans beyond even Season 3? Is this gonna be an ongoing thing that lasts?

YEUN: I think Robert is probably planning a full story arc. I don't know if we could tell this story forever, but also, I’m not the one in charge. I think Robert has a really good plan for it, so in the immediate, we're gonna have some cool stories to tell, for sure.

For my final question, I would be remiss if I didn't ask you, because I am a massive Bong Joon-ho fan, and I know you have Mickey 17 coming out. I'm curious if you can say anything about your experience working on that, or a tease on your character?

YEUN: I probably can't, but I will say, experientially, Director Bong is one of my favorite humans and one of my favorite artists. I know this, I don't expect it, but I know that each time working with him is gonna be fantastic and really wonderful. What's really great is that, it's not that you don't think he can surprise you, it's just seeing him surprise you every time is really wonderful to just be like, “Wow, this artist just keeps digging deeper and deeper, and revealing more of his abilities to us.” So, I'm just really thankful for him. I'm thankful that I got to work with him. He’s the best.

New episodes of Invincible Season 2 stream on Thursdays, only on Prime Video.

