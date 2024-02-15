The Big Picture Season 2 Part 2 of Invincible will focus on the importance of family and protecting loved ones amid escalating threats.

The final four episodes will address the aftermath of battles with the Viltrumites, Sequids, and Angstrom Levy.

The season finale will introduce surprises and prepare for new adventures in Season 3, promising to wrap up threads and reveal untied mysteries.

Season 2 of Invincible is preparing for a packed second half of episodes. The first four episodes premiered in November and set up some major threats for Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and his fellow heroes, including the Viltrumites, the multiverse-hopping Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), and the mind-controlling Sequids all while wrestling with the legacy of his father. A new trailer for Part 2 now sees those threats come home to roost, as Earth is under fire from all sides. It's up to Invincible to defend his family and help protect the planet from some of his most dangerous foes yet.

The trailer immediately shows the importance of family in Season 2 Part 2 as it opens with Black Samson (Khary Payton) speaking about his fellow Guardians of the Globe as a uniquely messed up family unit. Mark's priority to start the final four episodes is helping his newfound Thraxan family members pick up the pieces after his and Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) battle with the Viltrumites left things in ruins. Once he gets back to Earth, however, the pressure is immediately on as the Sequids are fast approaching from Mars. First introduced back in Season 1, the world-destroying alien parasites have regrouped and become an all-powerful hive-mind capable of immediately taking over the minds of some of Earth's strongest heroes, like Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs).

Season 2 Part 2 will also pick up with the Viltrumites after they haul in Nolan for questioning and execution. General Kregg (Clancy Brown) gave Invincible the order to conquer Earth before their return, but he also wants to understand how such a loyal soldier like Nolan could be so easily swayed by the planet. The trailer also teases the return of Angstrom, who is now dressed up in a sleek suit and prepared to destroy Invincible and everyone he holds dear. Everyone from Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas) to The Immortal (Ross Marquand), Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow), and Shapesmith (Ben Schwartz) will be involved as the fight intensifies, with Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) also seemingly returning after his apparent death in Episode 3. They won't be able to protect everyone, however, as the final scene of the trailer shows the heroes standing around a casket.

'Invincible' Season 2 Still Has Surprises Left to Reveal

If anything, the Season 2 Part 2 trailer shows that Invincible is saving some of its best moments for last in its sophomore outing. Series creator Robert Kirkmanpreviously teased to Collider's Perri Nemiroff that the "rebirth" of an iconic scene from the original comics will be in store in Episode 7, one of his personal favorites in the series thus far. The first four episodes have already earned rave reviews from critics and were enough to snag Rotten Tomatoes’ coveted Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series, but there's so much more to unpack between the myriad of villains, Mark and Debbie's (Sandrah Oh) family dynamic after Nolan, the mystery of Donald's (Chris Diamantopoulos) revival, and many other threads left untied. A lot will be packed into the final four episodes to not only wrap up Season 2 but also prepare for new adventures in Season 3.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 premieres on Prime Video on March 14 with new episodes arriving every Thursday. Read our guide here for everything to know heading into the second half of the season and check out the new trailer below: