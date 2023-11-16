The Big Picture A new clip from the next episode of Invincible reveals the return of a beloved guest character and the introduction of Peter Cullen's new role in the story.

Allen is given a critical mission by the Great Thaedus to uncover potential Viltrumite spies, putting everyone at risk.

Mark Grayson is grappling with the fear of becoming like his villainous father, but he is not nearly as dangerous despite his immense power.

Prime Video has released a new clip from the next episode of Invincible, with a beloved guest character returning for the second season of the animated hit series, and the introduction of Peter Cullen's new role in the story. Allen (Seth Rogen) has seen a lot of things around the galaxy when he goes out on patrol, including a brief encounter with Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) himself. But after Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) mysteriously left Earth after fighting against his own son, it appears that the evil Viltrumite Empire is planning to remind the universe why they rule over most of it. Time is running out for everyone who can't stand against the Viltrumites' powerful army.

In the sneak peek, Allen is concerned with how the Great Thaedus (Cullen) has given him an important mission in an attempt to figure out if there are any Viltrumite spies within the Council. If there is indeed a Viltrumite spy watching the moves of the main characters, everyone could be in danger, and there's only one man who might be able to stop the villains.

After the devastating conclusion to the first season of Invincible, Mark Grayson is doing his best to balance his personal life as a high school student and his partnership with the United States government as a superhero. But the one fear Mark has above everything that's going on with him lately is the possibility of becoming the cruel villain his father turned out to be. The immense amount of power Invincible has at his disposal could make volatile and unpredictable, but unlike what Mark torments himself with, he's not nearly as dangerous as his father was.

Peter Cullen Was a Dream Come True for Robert Kirkman

During a recent interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub, Robert Kirkman, the creator and showrunner — and also a massive Transformers fan — talked about how special it was to work with Cullen, who famously voiced Optimus Prime:

"But with Peter Cullen, it was a blessing that we were on Zoom because I could turn my camera off and then wipe my tears because it was very moving. You know, Optimus Prime is a big part of my life. I remember watching that original Transformers movie when I was like eight, and you know, a big deal for me. But he's also fantastic. He's a super nice guy. It was a lot of fun working with him."

You can watch the new clip from Invincible below. New episodes premiere every Friday on Prime Video in the U.S.:

