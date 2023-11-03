invincible season 2 poster

The Big Picture The second season of Invincible introduces potential danger from the Viltrum Empire, and Mark must balance his responsibilities at home with the imminent threat.

Mark's relationship with Amber continues, with her recognizing the risks involved but still valuing their connection and wanting his care and attention.

Mark grapples with the aftermath of his father's actions and fears that his own powers might lead him down a dark path, seeking guidance from his mother to move forward.

As the second season of Invincible premieres on Prime Video, the streaming platform has released a new poster teasing the premise of the upcoming episodes. Mark (Steven Yeun) can be seen displayed on a television screen, while the main characters of the animated project watch his image in a serious mood. The world created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley can be a very dangerous one, with the traditional concept of superheroes thrown out the window. The Viltrum Empire could strike at any moment, but that doesn't mean that Mark can leave the responsibilities he has at home behind.

By the time the first season came to an end, it was established that Mark would continue to date Amber (Zazie Beetz) for the time being, as his love interest finally discussed his status as a hero openly with him. While she recognizes that their life would be dangerous, Amber still thinks dating Mark is worth it, as long as he gives her the care and attention she deserves. Thankfully, she's not alone, and their loyal friend, Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) will be there to support them in any way she can. But for any superhero, trouble is always right around the corner.

Throughout the course of the second season, Mark will be dealing with the aftermath of Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) attack. His father never had a meaningful relationship with him because his powers took a long time to manifest, but Mark knew he wanted to help people as much as Omni-Man did. But as a part of the Viltrum Empire, Omni-Man left a terrible example for his son, and Mark is worried his powers could turn him into the emotionless monster his father turned out to be. Invincible will rely on the advice of his mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), to move on from the traumatic experience.

Image via Prime Video

Who is the Villain of Invincible Season 2?

After two years of waiting to see what happened next, audiences finally have the chance of watching Mark's journey continue on television, with the young hero trying to do what's best for his loved ones and the planet. Many threats are still out there, waiting to confront Invincible, such as the Mauler Twins (voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson). It remains to be seen it Mark, alongside the new Guardians of the Globe, will be able to keep the Earth safe, while the threat of the Viltrum Empire's attack looms in the distance.

You can check out the new poster for the second season of Invincible below, with the first half of the season arriving on the platform during this month:

Image via Prime Video