invincible season 2 poster

The Big Picture In Invincible season two, Mark faces an identity crisis as he continues his superhero training while trying to balance personal relationships, fearing he may become like his father.

The second season of Invincible will feature the return of the voice cast and the expansion of the universe based on the comic book.

The level of violence in the show sets it apart from other superhero stories, and Mark must utilize his abilities to survive in a dangerous landscape.

Prime Video is getting ready for the premiere of the second season of Invincible, with the release of a new poster featuring Mark (Steven Yeun) in the middle of an identity crisis. After the devastating events of the first season, Invincible will continue to train as a superhero while trying to balance that side of his life with his personal relationships. Mark knows he has the responsibility of being ready for anything that may come his way, with the power vacuum left by Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) departure opening the door for new villains to make their way towards our planet.

The poster shows the main character of the series kneeling in front of a pool of blood where his reflection is his father's image. The poster summarizes one of the main struggles Invincible will have to deal with in the upcoming episodes, with Mark being afraid of slowly becoming the evil person his father turned out to be. As an undercover agent of the Viltrum Empire, Nolan Grayson was preparing Earth for a potential alien invasion, but when Mark realized what was happening, he knew he had to stop his father before humans lost their freedom.

The second season of Invincible will see the return of the stellar voice cast the series was known for when it first premiered, including Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz and Mark Hamill. While the world of the Prime Video show is populated by a wide variety of superheroes and villains, the level of violence it displays during its action sequences sets it apart from other stories in the genre. Mark will have to give the best of his abilities if he wishes to survive in an uncertain landscape, where every day he spends as a hero could be his last.

Image via Prime Video

The Franchise Expands

While audiences had to wait more than two years for Mark's return to television, Prime Video has been hard at work behind the scenes with plans to expand the universe based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman. Earlier this year, the streaming platform released Invincible: Atom Eve, a special episode featuring the origin story of the character voiced by Gillian Jacobs. In addition to the special episode, the main series has been renewed for a third season. Mark Grayson's journey has just begun, and it remains to be seen where destiny will take him next.

You can check out the first poster from the second season of Invincible below, before the show returns to Prime Video on November 3: