Invincible fans have been waiting for a long time for the second season of adventures with their favorite superhero. The adult animation series first premiered in 2021 and took fans by surprise with the story of 17-year-old Mark Grayson who is overwhelmed by expectation of him being the son of Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. His transformation into a superhero with the help of his father is easily among the best origin stories in the genre.

While fans wait, Prime Video has released a new poster in anticipation of the next season. It sees all our favorite characters in a bus with the caption, “Coming SUPER soon.” In a meta-commentary that equates the heroes to fans inquiring about Season 2, the tagline on the poster says “Almost there.” The commentary seems to continue from the previously revealed teaser, where Mark goes on to explain what he has been up to while fans wait for another season.

What to Expect From Invincible Season 2?

While not much is known about the impending season, Mark’s adventures will certainly continue as he navigates between his superhero duties and personal life. With the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel still happening amid the WGA and SAG strike, fans will soon have more details about the release date and plot.

Image Via Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: 'Invincible' Season 2 Trailer Easter Eggs Tease Cameos and a Battle Between Mark and The Immortal

Speaking previously to Collider, creator Robert Kirkman shared his excitement about the next season revealing that he can’t wait for fans to see it. He further assured the audience that there won’t be another long gap between seasons, "Far enough along that there won't be a similar gap between Season 2 and Season 3." Adding, "This is the pain. This area right now is the pain for Invincible fans. So once we're through this, once Season 2 comes out, hopefully, it should be smooth sailing from there on. There won't be these big, large gaps, theoretically."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl, Kevin Michael Richardson as the Mauler Twins, Walton Goggin as Cecil Stedman, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode and Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien. Furthermore, Kirkman’s frequent companion Jeffery Dean Morgan also teased his involvement in the new season.

Currently, there’s no release date for Invincible, but it's expected to drop sometime later this year. You can check out the new poster down below: