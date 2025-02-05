With Season 3 of the Prime Video hit, Invincible, right around the corner, let's hit that refresh button and get up to speed with what transpired in Season 2. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is reeling from the aftermath of his battle with his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), while juggling being a superhero, school, and his social life. Mark isn't the only one dealing with the consequences of Omni-Man's betrayal against Earth, as the planet has now lost its strongest defender, left to literally piece together the parts of the cities affected in the wake of the battle between Invincible and Omni-Man. The animated series based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley turns the violence and emotion up a notch in Season 2 but also promises the worst is yet to come.

Invincible Gains Experience as a Hero, and a Baby Brother!?

Image via Prime Video

As Mark gains experience as a hero, he realizes the true cost of wearing a mask to save lives — from the casualties who are left in the wake of battles, the struggle to balance his superhero life with his normal life, and even creating supervillains in the process of "saving the day." But in this complicated experience building, Mark starts to rack up some wins, gaining strength and confidence as a hero, working for Cecil (Walton Goggins) and the Global Defense Agency. Amid his growing heroism, Mark decides to leave Earth to help an alien planet that claims they are in dire need of his help called Thraxa. Upon his arrival, he is surprisingly reunited with his father, who has a new wife and son.

With Omni-Man failing his Viltrumite duties on Earth, three Viltrumite warriors hunt him down on Thraxa, resulting in a massive brawl where Mark quickly realizes Viltrumites shoot to kill and are no easy adversary to overcome. Omni-Man and Invincible are eventually out-matched and Omni-Man is taken as their prisoner, where the sentence for his crimes against his people is execution. Invincible is left beaten and bloody, now tasked to complete what his father failed at — conquering Earth and joining the Viltrum empire. Before he is taken away, Omni-Man leaves Mark with a cryptic message: to read his books. Mark recovers and helps the people of Thraxa rebuild for months before returning to Earth with his new half-brother.

As Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh) attempts to put her life back together after discovering her marriage to Omni-Man, as well as the fact that the majority of her life was a lie, she accepts the responsibility of caring for Mark’s half-brother and names him Oliver, and finds help from Cecil with a babysitter that specializes in alien species. Mark's college career is put in jeopardy after missing months of classes while on Thraxa, and a major strain is put on his relationship with Amber (Zazie Beetz). Mark begins to question if he truly can balance everything he has on his plate, especially with the knowledge of the impending Viltrum invasion looming in the back of his mind. Also, did we mention that Cecil's right-hand man, Donald (Chris Diamantopoulos), is a cyborg and has died countless times?

Allen the Alien Is the MVP of ‘Invincible’ Season 2

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Season 2 of Invincible also revealed the origin of Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), with his sole purpose to be the ultimate weapon against the Viltrumites. Unfortunately, Allen was never a match for the Viltrumites in combat, so he was tasked to help recruit warriors for the Coalition of Planets. With his discovery of Invincible being loyal to Earth and the knowledge that Omni-Man abandoned his post, a new hope emerges for the Coalition in their ongoing war. After an eye-popping beating at the hands of a few Viltrumites, Allen is seemingly betrayed by the leader of the Coalition of Planets, Thaedus (Peter Cullen), as he shuts off the machine keeping Allen alive. But Thaedus is actually a former Viltrumite, trying to stop their galactic conquest. Turning off the machine only made Allen stronger than ever, and now they enact a plan to recruit Invincible to help end the rule of the Viltrumites for good.

The Worst Is Yet To Come for Invincible