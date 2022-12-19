Season 2 of Prime Video’s hit adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series Invincible will premiere sometime next year. The reveal comes from an exclusive interview from Collider’s own Steven Weintraub with Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, during a conversation about the success of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which was viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, with more than 24 billion minutes streamed.

Invincible premiered on Prime Video in March 2021, quickly becoming one of the biggest hits in the streaming platform's history. Not surprisingly, the company renewed the animated series up to Season 3, giving the creative team behind the adaptation plenty of room to plan which stories they would bring to the series next. However, despite fans' excitement about Invincible Season 2, we still didn’t know when the series would return.

During our interview with Sanders, we asked if he could give us any updates on Season 2 of Invincible. At first, Sanders tried to play coy and told us, “2023 is going to be a great year for people.” However, when we pressed on and asked for a direct confirmation that new episodes would premiere in 2023, Sanders gave us a resounding “yes.” It’s official, then. Invincible is coming back in 2023 for Season 2. The question now is when new episodes will finally be released because we can’t wait to see what happens next on the show.

What’s Invincible About?

Written by Kirkman with art from Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows the adventures of Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun) as he adjusts to his newly awakened superpowers. As the son of Earth’s mightiest defender, Omni-Man (voiced by J.K Simmons), Mark is expected to be unbeatable, but his journey to becoming a hero is filled with blood, guts, and tears. Season 1 of the show followed Mark as he discovered his father is not as noble as everyone thinks, giving superhero fans the best “evil Superman” story ever created.

While the series was criticized for its rushed animation process, the well-paced writing and stellar voice performances won our collective hearts. And with Season 2 spending so long in the oven, the series should give us an even greater spectacle when it returns. The star-studded voice cast of Invincible also counts Jason Mantzoukas, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, and Mahershala Ali. The voice cast has been recording episodes since last April, so it shouldn’t take long before we get a more precise release window.

Season 1 of Invincible is available right now on Prime Video. Season 2 will premiere somewhere in 2023. For more on Invincible, watch our exclusive interview with Robert Kirkman below.