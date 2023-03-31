Invincible fans don’t have it easy. After getting through the eight episodes of the first season from the animated series in 2021, they had no choice but to wait for a long production period that has been going on for two years. However, it might make them feel a little better to know that series creator Robert Kirkman is fully aware that the wait is long and unfair. During a press tour to promote Renfield, Kirkman spared a little time to talk about the Prime Video series.

During the interview, Kirkman revealed to our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub at what point the production of Invincible Season 2 is, and commented why he’s excited for people to see it. The series creator and writer also took the time to reveal his hopes for Season 3 and forward, teasing that we might be looking at smaller gaps from now on, saying, "I can't say. Far enough along that there won't be a similar gap between Season 2 and Season 3." He went on to share, "This is the pain. This area right now is the pain for Invincible fans. So once we're through this, once Season 2 comes out, hopefully, it should be smooth sailing from there on. There won't be these big, large gaps, theoretically."

As for Season 2, Kirkman gave a tiny progress report, explaining that, "It's going great. I'm seeing full animation now, and we're getting music and stuff put into it, and it's coming along really great. And I can't wait for people to finally see it so that they stop asking me about it."

What We Know About Invincible Season 2 So Far

Even though Season 2 of Invincible is confirmed for a 2023 premiere, we are yet to know what release window Prime Video is looking at. So far, we just know it’s later in the year. The first trailer was released earlier this year and it fully acknowledged the fact that the series disappeared for a long time, and then went meta to discuss why that happened. Even though the trailer revealed nothing of Season 2’s story, we dissected its Easter eggs so you can discover what the series’ team was willing to reveal to its fans.

Invincible tells the story of a superhero who is overwhelmed by what’s expected of him as the son of one of Earth’s mightiest heroes – his father. The talented voice cast features Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Jason Mantzoukas, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, and Mahershala Ali.

Stick with Collider to discover the release date of Invincible Season 2–and Season 3–as soon as Prime Video announces it. You can watch the teaser trailer for Season 2 below: