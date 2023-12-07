Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 2 Part 1.

The Big Picture In Invincible Season 2, Mark's first day in college takes a surprising turn when his favorite comic book character, Seance Dog, appears as an insect-like alien sent by Omni-Man.

Seance Dog is a nod to Science Dog, a character present throughout the Invincible comics, which served as Robert Kirkman's commentary on the comic book industry.

Kirkman's decision to change Science Dog to Seance Dog was influenced by the possibility of exploring the character in a separate comic book, movie, or TV show in the future.

Invincible Season 2 packed a lot into its third episode, "This Missive, This Machination!" While the bulk of the episode featured Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) dealing with the incoming threat of the Viltrumite Empire, some major subplots pushed the series forward. One of them concerned Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), and the result of his first day in college. What started off as a blissful day, including consummating his relationship with his girlfriend Amber (Zazie Beetz), was turned upside down with the appearance of his favorite comic book character, Seance Dog!

Naturally, Mark did what any person would do when confronted with a talking magical dog: he freaked out and demanded the truth. While it turned out that "Seance Dog" was an insect-like alien sent on behalf of his emperor — who happened to be none other than Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) — his appearance pays homage to a running gag within the Invincible comics, particularly the character he's actually based on: Science Dog!

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Creator Robert Kirkman Number of Episodes 9

Science Dog is present throughout the Invincible comic by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. In fact, he appears in the very first issue during the infamous scene where Mark is reading a comic book in the bathroom. The second issue, which featured Omni-Man telling his son the wholly inaccurate story of the planet Viltrum, features young Mark playing with a Science Dog action figure. But the character is best known for serving as Kirkman's way to deliver cutting commentary on the comic book industry, particularly when Mark interacts with Science Dog's creator. Considering how Invincible often subverted tropes that other superhero comics would usually play straight, it's no surprise that the creators would use it as a vehicle to talk about what they did — or more often than not, didn't — like about the state of comics.

Eventually, Science Dog would grow popular enough to have its own spin-off series, which Kirkman wrote and Walker illustrated. Said series expanded upon the secret origin of Science Dog, who started out as a scientist's dog...and was unsurprisingly named Science. Science, like any comic book character worth his salt, was caught in the backlash of a time machine by his owner, Dr. Collins. Instead of killing Science, the temporal rays had an odd effect — they catapulted him through millions of years worth of evolution, greatly increasing his intellect as well as transforming him into an anthropomorphic dog. He managed to use his newfound brains to create all manner of weapons and battled everything from alien invaders to his future self. Interestingly enough, Invincible is not the only Kirkman-penned comic to make a reference to Science Dog; in The Walking Dead Carl Grimes is often shown sporting a T-shirt with the canine hero's logo.

Compared to his comic book counterpart, Seance Dog is fairly thinly sketched. He mostly serves as a stand-in for every scene that Science Dog was in during the original Invincible comics, including being Mark's favorite hero. Mark even makes a connection with Amber over Seance Dog; in Invincible Season 1, he refers to Seance Dog as "a Jack Terrier with a mastery of the metaphysical arts." This, combined with Seance Dog's get-up, indicates the canine sorcerer might be a nod to Marvel Comics' Doctor Strange. Ironically enough, Strange himself recently gained a canine companion in the current Marvel Comics; the ghostly dog Bats.

Robert Kirkman Might Have Plans for Science Dog in the Future

Seance Dog represents how Invincible has managed to keep the general spirit of the comic books alive while also improving upon certain aspects. That includes merging together elements from various issues while also updating certain parts. Mark and his mother Debbie (Sandra Oh) are shown to be Asian-American, while Amber is shifted from a Gwen Stacy clone to visually represent her voice actress. As it turns out, changing Science Dog to Seance Dog was a decision based on the latter having a creator-owned book — and therefore, the rights surrounding the character made him off-limits. When asked about this during an interview with Decider, Kirkman expanded upon his decision: "...the nuts and bolts answer is that Science Dog is a separate comic book that Cory Walker and I created that just happened to appear [in Invincible]. It’s possible that we may do a movie or TV show or something at some point. Instead of putting that down in our deal with Amazon, on Invincible, we decided to strip it out and put in something new so that we would have the ability to do that."

Kirkman's decision may affect other characters that appeared in the Invincible comics; throughout the series' original run he built out an entire superhero universe with unique concepts. Tech Jacket featured a teenager who, much like Mark Grayson, became a superhero when he discovered a suit of alien armor. Capes, Inc. put a corporate spin on superheroics as its superpowered cast was part of a temp agency. The Astounding Wolf-Man more than lived up to its name as it features a werewolf who's also a superhero. Many of these characters could hold down their own animated series; even if they don't show up, it wouldn't affect Invincible's overall story. Maybe Seance Dog could even get his own standalone special in the vein of Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs).

