The Big Picture Collider is partnering with Prime Video to host an advanced screening of Invincible Season 2, offering readers the chance to see the premiere on the big screen.

The screening will take place on November 2 in Century City, followed by a Q&A with creator Robert Kirkman.

See below for how to enter for a chance to win tickets.

Collider is beyond excited to announce we’ve teamed up with Prime Video to host an advanced screening of Robert Kirkman’s Invincible Season 2! We’re offering our readers the chance to be among the first to see the Season 2 premiere on the big screen, and following the screening, Kirkman will particiapte in an exclusive Q&A.

It’s been two years since that shocking Season 1 finale confrontation, but the wait is ending soon – and sooner for some lucky fans! On November 3, Steven Yeun’s Mark Grayson is back for the first half of Invincible Season 2, where Mark will have to reckon with his father’s (J.K. Simmons) betrayal as well as cope with the fact that nobody really seems to trust him anymore. Now that Omni-Man is gone, Invincible and the Guardians of the Globe must stick together to protect their home in the aftermath and even possibly tangle up with the multiverse. The animated series is voiced by big names like Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, and Seth Rogen, and Season 2 is introducing a whole new slew, including Tatiana Maslany, Ben Schwartz, Jay Pharoah, Lea Thompson, and Peter Cullen.

‘Invincible’ Season 2 Screening Details

The screening of Season 2’s premiere will take place on Thursday, November 2 in Century City, starting at 7pm. If you live in Los Angeles or have the means to get there, all guests will be provided with popcorn and a drink, and the screening will be followed by a Q&A with creator, co-writer, and executive producer Robert Kirkman.

Image via Prime Video

How to Get ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on the chance to see this early. Again, the screening will begin at 7pm. We’ll contact the winners in the days leading up to November 2, so keep an eye out!