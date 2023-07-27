The Big Picture Characters like Cecil Stedman and Donald were creatively fulfilling to bring to life in Season 1 of Invincible, according to Robert Kirkman. Their strong presence and the work of their voice actors elevated them.

The character Shapesmith, who plays a significant role in the Martian storyline, turned out to be a fun and dynamic character in Season

Jeffrey Donovan's portrayal of Machine Head in Season 1 exceeded Kirkman's expectations, showcasing the depth of the talented character actors involved in the series. Invincible Season 2 will feature a significantly expanded cast with notable names joining.

Prime Video's Invincible series has no shortage of stellar characters from the titular hero himself to his fellow crime fighter Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and his Viltrumite father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Bringing the comic series from writer Robert Kirkman and illustrators Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley to the small screen has given them new life, finally putting voices to the heroes and villains in one of the streamer's most popular series ever. In Kirkman's mind, a few characters in particular received a major glow-up upon their transition to television including one that's among his favorites in the upcoming Season 2.

In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Kirkman was asked about the characters that were the most creatively fulfilling to bring to life and turned out better upon appearing in the series. For Season 1, two names immediately stood out in his mind - Cecil Stedman, the head of the Global Defense Agency played by Walton Goggins, and his assistant Donald, portrayed by Chris Diamontopoulos. Both have strong presences as they investigate the deaths of the Guardians of the Globe while trying to keep the Earth safe and their superheroes cared for, but they were especially elevated by the work of their voice actors in Kirkman's eyes. "Season 1, I love Cecil and Donald," he said. "Donald especially, RIP. But he just turned out great. And Chris Diamontopoulos, who does Donald's voice is spectacular. I would marry Walton Goggins if I wasn't already married. I love that guy so much. So, his Cecil Stedman is just spectacular."

In the long-awaited Season 2, however, Kirkman was especially enamored with how Shapesmith turned out. Shapesmith was very briefly teased with Mark's visit to Mars in Season 1, but he'll have a greater presence going forward as he steps up to be a hero. In the comics, he's a Martian who took on the guise of human astronaut Rus Livingston to return to Earth. After ruining his life, though, he decides to put his powers to good use by becoming a member of the Guardians of the Globe. Kirkman couldn't give away much, refusing to say who even voices Shapesmith, but revealed he'll be key to how the Martian storyline plays out on-screen:

"I can't say who plays him because it's a reveal later, but for season two, the character is Shapesmith. I think Shapesmith was a fun character in the comic, and he brought a cool dynamic and the way he affected the larger Martian storyline was very interesting. But the actor whom I almost just named does so much with him and brings so much to the character. It is just absolutely amazing."

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Robert Kirkman Wants More Standalone Stories Like 'Invincible's Atom Eve Episode

Invincible Season 2 Will Expand Its Roster of Characters in a Major Way

Kirkman's final nod for his series favorites came for Jeffrey Donovan's Machine Head, the cyborg crime boss whom the new Guardians take down in Season 1. Once again, it's a testament to the deep roster of excellent character actors brought in for the series that he had no shortage of examples of characters that far exceeded his expectations once given voices. "And as I'm saying that I also have to throw out a shout-out to Jeffrey Donovan for Machine Head in Season 1, he is also another actor that came in and was like, 'nope, I'm gonna make this character 400 times better than you thought it could be' which is great," Kirkman added.

Besides Shapesmith, Invincible Season 2 will see its cast expanded significantly as many more new characters join the fray. Over a dozen new names have been added as shown in the latest teaser, notably including Sterling K. Brown who's confirmed to play one of Invincible's multiverse-controlling arch-nemeses Angstrom Levy. Other names that'll join the voice cast include Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, and Ben Schwartz. They'll join the other returning names including Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

Invincible returns for Season 2 on Prime Video on November 3. Check out Kirkman's full comments below.