The second season of Invincible has premiered on Prime Video, marking the return of Steven Yeun as the voice of the young hero with much learning to do. But thanks to Complex Pop Culture, a new clip from the next episode of the series has been released, and it focuses on the Guardians of the Globe as they must accomplish a relatively easy mission on the field. The team is tasked with taking down the Lizard League, a team of villains who is often referred to in the show as a weak act. If the Guardians can't take on them, they won't be match for a real threat.

The new version of the Guardians of the Globe was assembled by Cecil (Walton Goggins) after the previous iteration of the team was killed by Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) during the first season of the series. But the new Guardians aren't as organized and disciplined as the previous ones, and since the killer turned out to be Earth's more powerful protector, the planet needs someone else to step up and keep villains away. Luckily for humanity, that's when Mark Grayson (Yeun) comes in, training to be a better hero than his father ever was.

Invincible will have a different kind of challenge to take on in the second installment, with him struggling with the fact that his father was actually an undercover agent of the Viltrum Empire who was preparing the Earth for an imminent invasion. Even if his girlfriend, Amber (Zazie Beetz) and his best friends, Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and William (Andrew Rannells) are there to support him, Mark still feels that his powers will eventually turn him into a merciless figure, just like his father. While he takes time to struggle with his identity, Invincible still needs to protect the planet from upcoming threats.

Will There Be a Season 3 of 'Invincible'?

The comic book universe created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley has plenty of material to inspire storylines for the television series, and when the streaming platform realized how big of a success the Invincible television series turned out to be, they had no problem with renewing the show for a second and a third season. The major wait audiences had to go through between the first and second installment happened because the second and third seasons were produced almost at the same time, meaning that a third chapter of Invincible has been confirmed, and it won't take to two years for it to premiere on Prime Video.

You can check out the new clip from this week's episode of Invincible below, with new episodes coming out every Friday: